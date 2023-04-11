[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Gotham Knights, Season 1 Episode 5, “More Money, More Problems.”]

Misha Collins just can’t make up his mind! One might even say he’s of two minds at once. Which is exactly why he wound up playing Gotham Knights‘ Harvey “Two-Face” Dent.

The Supernatural fan fave recently sat down with us to chat about his new CW series and admitted outright that he wasn’t looking to sign on to another show so soon after wrapping SPN. His mind, he says, was made up. And then he heard about Harvey.

“I had a call with the producers and writers and they explained to me what their plan was for not only for the show but also the arc of my character over the course of the first season,” he recalls. “And I was like ‘Ugh, this is annoying because I really want to do this!’ It was too good to turn down.”

Sold on Gotham Knights’ original take on Batman’s often-visited hometown — “What we’re doing in this world is very different from what you have seen in Gotham and the Batman universes that have been built on the silver screen and on television” — Collins has been slowly building his character to a turning point that Batfans think they know is coming. But once again, as the show has proven with its frequently surprising approaches to the canon, all is not what one is expecting of Harvey’s turn to the dark side. In fact, as we saw in the April 11 episode, it’s very possible that Harvey has been behaving very badly for a while now without even knowing it.

“From this point on in the season, the [show] really delves into the gritty aspects of Harvey Dent’s story,” previews Collins, explaining that the alternate version we met is known as “Fugue Harvey,” not Two-Face. “We see the unraveling, we see him white-knuckling it and trying to hold it together… he has a real struggle.”

So too, he thinks, will the viewers, once the show starts “cooking with gas” in the second half of the season. “Every episode is going to be incredibly frustrating for the audience because they are not going to want to wait another week for the next one to come out.”

Gotham Knights, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW