Hulu's 'Freaknik' Documentary Stirs Up Concerns Among Past Partiers

Meaghan Darwish
Hulu is taking a dive into the past with its recently-announced docuseries Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, which will chronicle the events of the annual event at its peak in the 1990s.

According to Variety which announced the projects, the title “recounts the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted the city as a major cultural stage.” The question is whether or not the same magic can be brought back to life almost 40 years later.

While the historical account may offer viewers insight into the event, former participants are raising concerns about their potential portrayal in the docuseries. Originally starting in the mid-’80s, Freaknik began as a small picnic, and in the years following its start, transformed into an epically-sized street party featuring dance contests, concerts, parties, rap sessions, and much more.

Things got so wild that the event was stopped in 1999 and not revived until many years later. So, what do former partiers have to worry about? Taking place at a time when social media and phone cameras didn’t exist, that generation never had to worry about having their wilder exploits publicized… until now.

Needless to say, a healthy dose of panic is setting in. Below, we’re rounding up some of the strongest reactions from former Freaknik attendees who are worried about popping up in Hulu’s series.

The upcoming title is executive produced by Geraldine L. Porras, director P Frank Williams, Jermaine Dupri, Luther Campbell, Peter Bittenbender, Melissa Cooper, Eric Tomosunas, Terry Ross, Alex Avant, Nikki Byles, and Jay Allen.

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, Docuseries Premiere, TBA, Hulu

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

