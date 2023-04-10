Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary Stirs Up Concerns Among Past Partiers

Hulu is taking a dive into the past with its recently-announced docuseries Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, which will chronicle the events of the annual event at its peak in the 1990s.

According to Variety which announced the projects, the title “recounts the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted the city as a major cultural stage.” The question is whether or not the same magic can be brought back to life almost 40 years later.

While the historical account may offer viewers insight into the event, former participants are raising concerns about their potential portrayal in the docuseries. Originally starting in the mid-’80s, Freaknik began as a small picnic, and in the years following its start, transformed into an epically-sized street party featuring dance contests, concerts, parties, rap sessions, and much more.

Things got so wild that the event was stopped in 1999 and not revived until many years later. So, what do former partiers have to worry about? Taking place at a time when social media and phone cameras didn’t exist, that generation never had to worry about having their wilder exploits publicized… until now.

Needless to say, a healthy dose of panic is setting in. Below, we’re rounding up some of the strongest reactions from former Freaknik attendees who are worried about popping up in Hulu’s series.

This Freaknik documentary got y’all shook 🤭 pic.twitter.com/8sv3Gvfsep — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 9, 2023

On my way to court to get a restraining order to stop the release of this Freaknik documentary 😰 pic.twitter.com/MiMEgmrW03 — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) April 10, 2023

Everybody between 45 and 55 after hearing about this Freaknik documentary with “never before seen footage.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/H3AlVsXgVz — Faye Valentine (@justatmethen) April 9, 2023

That freaknik documentary also gone bring to light that all the judgmental aunties and church mothers to front of their hypocrisy — Shemar Moore’s wig on Diary of a Mad Black woman (@DiirtyDiiana) April 9, 2023

Y’all…I have a confession. Please pray for me and my family during this difficult time. 😔 😂😂😂 Tickets to my theater tour “Ya Girl Done Made It” are onsale now! Get tickets for all my tour dates at https://t.co/Mnz0C77p6K! #freaknik #documentary #jokes #themspatshow #funny pic.twitter.com/50so32yoUZ — Ms Pat (@ComedienneMsPat) April 10, 2023

Me: mom did you ever go to freaknik?

Mom: yeah, why?

Me: what year? 👀 because they’re coming out with a documentary and I better not see you on there!

Mom: oops. Don’t watch it pic.twitter.com/kPB7dKqzld — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) April 10, 2023

I hope my daddy ain’t in that freaknik documentary 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — chakra khan. (@PronouncedKAYLA) April 6, 2023

This freaknik documentary bout to be….whew. And with me being from Georgia I’m PRAYING I don’t see any men I know in this footage. This is documentary is about to be intense I can already feel it. pic.twitter.com/zF7y1kvonv — Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) April 9, 2023

Everybody born in 60-70s when they hear you mention a freaknik documentary coming out pic.twitter.com/EtmeqmoTya — ur fairy godmammy 🧚🏾✨ (@Alizzeeeeee) April 10, 2023

The upcoming title is executive produced by Geraldine L. Porras, director P Frank Williams, Jermaine Dupri, Luther Campbell, Peter Bittenbender, Melissa Cooper, Eric Tomosunas, Terry Ross, Alex Avant, Nikki Byles, and Jay Allen.

