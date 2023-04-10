Kelly Ripa Chimes In on T. J. Holmes & Amy Robach Scandal

Longtime daytime talk show host Kelly Ripa has given her thoughts on the T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach controversy and promised “no bangin’ on the side” when her husband, Mark Consuelos, joins her as her new Live co-host.

It was announced back in February that Ryan Seacrest would be departing the long-running ABC talk show and would be replaced with Consuelos, whose first day on the job is set for April 17. However, having a married couple hosting the show raised an interesting question regarding on-screen relationships.

The question was posed to Ripa while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last week. A viewer brought up how Holmes and Robach were recently let go from GMA3 after their romantic relationship became public. As someone about to be working alongside her husband, Ripa was uniquely positioned to answer the question.

“Mark and I have taken a vow of chastity while we will be working together while we’re working together,” Ripa quipped. “Because I know ABC does not like that… TV partners bangin’ on the side. So, we promise, no bangin’ on the side for us.”

ABC parted ways with Robach and Holmes, who were hosts of GMA3, in January. The duo had previously been suspended after it was revealed they were romantically linked while still married to their respective spouses.

As for Live, Seacrest will appear for the final time next to Ripa on Thursday, April 13, before Consuelos takes over on Monday, April 17. Speaking to People about the upcoming transition, Ripa promised that the changes would be minimal.

“Nothing will really change, just the different name on the mug. … Ryan is like my — I always say is like my brother, but he’s also like my oldest child. So you know, it’s gonna be seamless,” she said.