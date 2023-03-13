Ryan Seacrest Sets Final ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ Airdate

Ryan Seacrest has set the airdate for his last day on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The longtime host will make his final appearance on the the ABC show on Friday, April 14. His successor, Kelly Ripa‘s husband Mark Consuelos, will take over starting the following Monday, April 17. When Consuelos begins, the show will officially be renamed Live with Kelly and Mark.

Seacrest has been splitting his time between New York and Los Angeles to fulfill hosting duties on Live and American Idol. With this change, he’ll remain on the West Coast.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together,” Seacrest said when announcing his departure in a February 16 episode of Live.

“I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America,” he continued. “It’s been a memorable ride, and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one of a kind,” Ripa added.

Seacrest joined Ripa on the morning talk show in 2017 following Michael Strahan‘s sudden exit. Consuelos has filled in for Seacrest throughout the last six years. As for Ripa, she’s been hosting the series since 2001, first co-starring with Regis Philbin.

