‘American Idol’: Did Your Favorites Get Into the Top 24? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

There was no rest for the survivors of “Hollywood Week” on American Idol as they took the stage for the “Showstoppers Round.” The contestants had to impress Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan heading into the all-important “Final Judgment.”

They performed before an audience with the backing of a band. After doing their thing, contestants met with the judges to learn if they made it to the next round. Two pairs of hopefuls participated in a sing-off before hearing their fate.

Did your favorites make it into the Top 24? Find out how the first night of the round panned out.

Kaeyra

This restaurant singer from the Las Vegas auditions wanted to live out her mom’s American dream as well as her own. The 21-year-old aimed to show a fierce side on “River” by Bishop Briggs. She looked not only to impress in vocals but on bass guitar too. Lionel said they were looking for someone with instant identity. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said she stepped out of the shadows from being a lounge singer to a lead singer. She made it through.

Warren Peay

A standout from the Nashville auditions, he felt the pressure of living up to being called Top 10 material. Peay decided on leaving the guitar out of his throwback performance of the “Whipping Post” by the Allman Brothers Band. The judges spoke highly of the appliance repair technician. Luke revealed he cleared another hurdle in his Idol journey.

Nutsa

The 25-year-old narrowly made it through the tumultuous “Duets Round” and felt she had a lot to prove. She used her time with the judges to apologize for her how she reacted to her partner Carina DeAngelo’s elimination. Katy appreciated the outpouring of emotion. This came after a rousing rendition of “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner. Katy loved the showmanship from the “J.Lo of Georgia” (the country), and they chose to add her to the Top 24.

Adin Boyer

Lionel was impressed by the inspiring music teacher’s musicality on “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay. He acknowledged how far the 22-year-old has come. Adin teared up, feeling the audience got to see who he really was as a person. Lionel broke the bad news that he wasn’t going to be in the Top 24, but saw a future for him in songwriting and even offered to write a song with him.

Michael Williams

The 21-year-old was also seen as Top 10 material during the auditions. He hoped to maintain that feeling from the judges on “Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus. Katy felt it wasn’t the best song for him. She put him through a rollercoaster ride teasing, “When you love something, you have to let it go. And we have to let you go….to the Top 24.” Got to build that suspense.

PJAE vs. Malik

The judges were on the fence with these hopefuls, so they brought them into the hot seat together. Katy said they were both sultry singers and smooth as butter. PJAE sang “I Want You” by Luke James while Malik put his spin on “Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell. Unable to decide, Katy, Lionel, and Luke challenged them to a sing-off. The two chose between Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” or “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. After an hour of prep they returned to the room to perform “Everything I Wanted.” They each delivered so much that the judges sent both through, which would knock another out of the competition. The good news was an especially nice 24th birthday gift for PJAE.

Wé Ani

The early standout spoke about being worried if she would be taken seriously due to her speaking voice, which she likened to a 12-year-old. The 23-year-old New Yorker thought she initially took a risk with “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin as her song choice. A chance that paid off with the judges deciding to send her through.

Zachariah Smith

The burger flipper and stepdad took things up a notch on “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen. Luke watched the performance and declared, “He may have won the damn thing.” Katy really loved making the contestants sweat before giving them the good news. The 19-year-old got to tell his family he made it into the Top 24.

Kaylin Hedges

The platinum ticket holder went with the Batman Forever anthem “Kiss from a Rose” by Seal. She displayed vocal maturity to the judges, especially for someone who was only 15. However, Lionel told the youngest in the competition that she won’t be going to the next round. She wasn’t quite ready yet in their eyes.

Tyson Venegas

When he saw fellow platinum ticket holder Kaylin was going home, it got him wondering if he was next on the chopping block. Katy remarked how she was confused by his “Showstoppers” performance. Nerves got the better of 17-year-old on “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo, forgetting the lyrics in the middle and missing some notes. Katy said he still has to learn ahead of him, but they still think he has Top 10 potential. So he’ll go to the Top 24 first.

Haven Madison

Haven reflected on her original and deeply personal songs sung from the auditions. The 16-year-old chose “Bird Set Free’ by Sia because it was a song she wished she wrote. Luke can see Haven going very far and encouraged her not to blend in with the others. She continued into the next phase of the competition.

Fire

The 23-year-old has certainly been through it in life and on Idol. The stripper and dedicated mom really has displayed that fighting spirit. She chose “Mercy” by Duffy. Katy said she found her fire, but was the end of her American Idol journey.

Lucy Love

The mom of two felt mixed emotions and nervous energy waiting in the holding room before hearing her fate. She delivered a powerhouse performance of Idol champ Ruben Studdard’s “Flying Without Wings.” The 28-year-old received a standing ovation from the judges. Katy said they believe in her. She then took off her gloves to signify the “gloves were off” in the competition before revealing Lucy made it to the Top 24.

Paige Anne vs. Megan Danielle

After not feeling well, out of an abundance of caution, Paige, 16, performed from her hotel room for the judges. She chose “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & Papas. It was a challenge to show stage presence virtually but the Idaho Falls high schooler went for it. The judges ended up deliberating between her and 20-year-old server Megan, who sang “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga. Luke challenged them to participate in an Adele sing-off. After each covered “Easy on Me,” the judges picked…we’ll find out on Monday.

