A Mock Jury, Kane Brown on ‘Fire Country,’ Docs on Boris Becker and J Dilla

A docu-comedy hybrid follows a juror through a trial, unaware that it’s fake and everyone around him is an actor. Country music star Kane Brown guests on Fire Country as a train hopper who helps out at a crash site. Tennis star Boris Becker and rap producer J Dilla are subjects of new documentaries.

Think Night Court is wacky? Get a load of this eight-part docu-style prank comedy, in which an unsuspecting dupe by the name of Ronald Gladden is placed on a jury during a trial that everyone else knows is a scripted fake. He’s surrounded not by his peers, but by actors who are all in on the scripted joke. (Dead to Me’s James Marsden appears as a version of himself, further throwing off the balance of reality and fakery.) The series launches with four episodes, with two a week through the April 21 finale, when Ronald will presumably witness his co-stars plead guilty to having fooled him.

Fresh off co-hosting the CMT Music Awards last weekend, country-music star Kane Brown exercises his acting chops in his episodic debut on the hit first-responder drama. He plays Robin (think Robin Hood), a mysterious train hopper who joins the effort to help injured passengers after a train crashes. The rescue is complicated when it’s discovered the train is carrying illicit cargo.

Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney’s two-part profile of German tennis superstar Boris Becker unfolds over three years of interviews, culminating in his sentencing a year ago to prison for financial malfeasance. Becker reflects on a life in the spotlight from the time he won Wimbledon at 17 through his turbulent tabloid existence since retirement. Among his peers weighing in: John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg and Novak Djokovic.

A glossy historical drama from Unorthodox creator Anna Winger feels timely in its depiction of a refugee crisis in 1940 Europe, when hordes of persecuted citizens fled to the port city of Marseilles seeking a way out of Nazi-occupied France at a time when exit visas were scarce and the U.S. was still maintaining a neutrality policy. Gotham’s Cory Michael Smith stars as American journalist-turned-humanitarian volunteer Varian Fry, whose Emergency Rescue Committee helped smuggle thousands to safety through perilous back channels. Community’s Gillian Jacobs co-stars as Chicago heiress Mary Jayne Gold, who helps bankroll the risky effort. If much of this recalls 1942’s Casablanca, by coincidence the Oscar-winning classic airs Saturday at 8/7c on Turner Classic Movies.

Tiny Beautiful Things (streaming on Hulu): The versatile Kathryn Hahn stars in an 8-part limited series (all episodes available for binge-watching) as Clare, a stalled writer who takes over an advice column while her personal life collapses around her. “How did I get so far from the person I wanted to be?” Clare wonders, reflecting on her past as she tries to fix the present.

Chupa (streaming on Netflix): A family-friendly fantasy stars Evan Whitten as teenage Alex, who befriends a mythical chupacabra cub while visiting his extended family (including Demián Bichir as his grandfather) in Mexico. When Alex learns a sinister scientist (Christian Slater) is hunting little Chupa for his own purposes, they set off on an adventure.

Praise This (streaming on Peacock): Grammy nominee Chloe Bailey (grown-ish) stars in a musical film set in Atlanta, where an aspiring singer joins her cousin's underdog gospel youth choir praise team during a national competition.