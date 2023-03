2023 Season Finale Dates: When Will Your Favorite Shows Be Ending?

It may be hard to believe, but the 2022-2023 broadcast season is already almost over.

With finales coming up shortly — most will air in May, though we’ve already gotten some earlier this year, in January (such as The Resident, Big Sky, and New Amsterdam) — CBS is the first to announce their plans for their shows. And it includes one series finale (NCIS: Los Angeles) and several two-parters.

Check out all the finale dates for the 2022-2023 season below, and keep checking as we’ll be updating it as more are announced.

Thursday, May 11

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 2 Finale)(CBS)

Friday, May 12

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Part One of the Season 6 Finale)(CBS)

Sunday, May 14

9:00 p.m.: East New York (Season 1 Finale)(CBS)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (First Part of the Series Finale)(CBS)

Monday, May 15

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (First Part of the Season 2 Finale)(CBS)

Wednesday, May 17

9:00 p.m.: True Lies (Two-Part Season 1 Finale)(CBS)

Thursday, May 18

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Season 6 Finale)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Season 1 Finale)(CBS)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Season 2 Finale)(CBS)

Friday, May 19

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Second Part of the Season 6 Finale)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 1 Finale)(CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 13 Finale)(CBS)

Sunday, May 21

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 3 Finale)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (Second Part of the Series Finale)(CBS)

Monday, May 22

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 5 Finale)(CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (Season 4 Finale)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (Season 20 Finale)(CBS)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (Second Part of the Season 2 Finale)(CBS)

Tuesday, May 23

8:00 p.m.: FBI (100th Episode and Season 5 Finale)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (Season 2 Finale)(CBS)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4 Finale)(CBS)

Wednesday, May 24

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Three-hour 44th Edition Finale)(CBS)