Fox Season Finale 2023 Dates: ‘9-1-1,’ 2-Hour ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Accused’ & More

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Aisha Hinds and Peter Krause in '9-1-1,' Rob Lowe and Brian Michael Smith in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Jack Zeman/ FOX; Kevin Estrada/FOX

We’re just about a month away from the season finales for Fox’s current primetime lineup.

The network has announced the finale dates for its shows from the fall and midseason. It all begins on May 4, with its half-hour comedies Animal Control and Call Me Kat. Sunday’s animation lineup will not be ending on the same day, with Family Guy on May 7 and the rest later in the month. Next Level Chef (on May 11) and 9-1-1: Lone Star (on May 16) will both be getting two-hour finales.

These dates come after Fox has already renewed The Cleaning Lady, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, The Great North, and Family Guy for the 2023-2024 season. On the scripted side, the fates of dramas The Resident (which ended its sixth season in January), 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Fantasy Island, and comedies Animal Control, Call Me Kat, and Welcome to Flatch are still up in the air.

Check out Fox’s season finale dates below.

Thursday, May 4

9:00 p.m.: Animal Control (Season 1 Finale)

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Season 3 Finale)

Sunday, May 7

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Season 21 Finale)

Monday, May 8

9:00 p.m.: Fantasy Island (Season 2 Finale)

Tuesday, May 9

9:00 p.m.: Accused (Season 1 Finale)

Thursday, May 11

8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (2-Hour Season 2 Finale)

Monday, May 15

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season 6 Finale)

Tuesday, May 16

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (2-Hour Season 4 Finale)

2023 Season Finale Dates: When Will Your Favorite Shows Be Ending?
Related

2023 Season Finale Dates: When Will Your Favorite Shows Be Ending?

Wednesday, May 17

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season 9 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 1 Finale)

Sunday, May 21

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Season 34 Finale)

8:30 p.m.: The Great North (Season 3 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (Season 13 Finale)

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
John Boyd in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
1
John Boyd Talks the ‘Full-Tilt, Unhinged Scola’ in ‘FBI’ Crossover
2
‘Jeopardy’ Fans React Over Contestant’s Emotional Final Jeopardy Win
Julian Works in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
3
Julian Works on Bringing Marvin Back Just for ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ to Close Chapter
Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin
4
Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Want Us to ‘Ship Din & Bo-Katan?
Keegan-Michael Key & Cecily Strong in 'Schmigadoon' Season 2
5
Return to ‘Schmigadoon’ (Now ‘Schmicago’), ‘Abbott’s Educator of the Year, Jesse Spencer Visits ‘Chicago Fire,’ A ‘Ted Lasso’ Rivalry