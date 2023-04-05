We’re just about a month away from the season finales for Fox’s current primetime lineup.

The network has announced the finale dates for its shows from the fall and midseason. It all begins on May 4, with its half-hour comedies Animal Control and Call Me Kat. Sunday’s animation lineup will not be ending on the same day, with Family Guy on May 7 and the rest later in the month. Next Level Chef (on May 11) and 9-1-1: Lone Star (on May 16) will both be getting two-hour finales.

These dates come after Fox has already renewed The Cleaning Lady, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, The Great North, and Family Guy for the 2023-2024 season. On the scripted side, the fates of dramas The Resident (which ended its sixth season in January), 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Fantasy Island, and comedies Animal Control, Call Me Kat, and Welcome to Flatch are still up in the air.

Check out Fox’s season finale dates below.

Thursday, May 4

9:00 p.m.: Animal Control (Season 1 Finale)

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Season 3 Finale)

Sunday, May 7

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Season 21 Finale)

Monday, May 8

9:00 p.m.: Fantasy Island (Season 2 Finale)

Tuesday, May 9

9:00 p.m.: Accused (Season 1 Finale)

Thursday, May 11

8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (2-Hour Season 2 Finale)

Monday, May 15

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season 6 Finale)

Tuesday, May 16

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (2-Hour Season 4 Finale)

Wednesday, May 17

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season 9 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 1 Finale)

Sunday, May 21

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Season 34 Finale)

8:30 p.m.: The Great North (Season 3 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (Season 13 Finale)