Nick Torres, what happened to you?!

Wilmer Valderrama has a new look for the NCIS Season 20 finale, which is currently filming and will air on May 22, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look. As you can see in the full photos below, Valderrama has shaved his head for the Torres-centric episode, and the agent is in prison. We assume he’s undercover, but we can’t know for sure. Who knows what will happen between now and then?

We can’t share much else, except that the title is “Black Sky” and that it will end on an edge-of-your-seat cliffhanger that will have ramifications into next season. Something tells us we’re going to be very happy at 10/9c on May 22 that we already know there will be a Season 21 (the drama was renewed in February).

Wilmer Valderrama in 'NCIS'

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Of course, we can’t help but wonder how Torres will be coping with whatever situation he’s in. He might very well need additional sessions with Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo). But it sounds like that might have to wait until an episode or two into Season 21. Let’s just hope he can survive until then.

Wilmer Valderrama in 'NCIS'

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The tease we have so far about the cliffhanger has us so curious. Season 19 ended with Parker (Gary Cole) on the run after being framed for murder and the question of whether he could trust his ex-wife (Teri Polo). Other cliffhangers include Kate’s (Sasha Alexander) death at the end of Season 2; Gibbs (Mark Harmon) leaving NCIS at the end of Season 3; the team being split up at the end of Season 5; a bomb going off at the Navy Yard and Ducky’s (David McCallum) heart attack at the end of Season 9; Gibbs being shot at the end of Season 12; Ziva (Cote de Pablo) returning after being thought dead at the end of Season 16; and Gibbs’ boat exploding at the end of Season 18.

