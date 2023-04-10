‘A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys’: Watch 7 of the Best Performances

CBS celebrated the career of one of the greatest bands of all time with a three-hour celebration of the Beach Boys that saw tribute performances from a range of artists such as Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Charlie Puth, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Brandi Carlile, and more.

Just like previous Grammy salutes to Paul Simon, The Beatles, and Stevie Wonder, the A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys special featured contemporary artists recreating some of the honorees’ most famous tracks.

The show saw several different genre artists come together to celebrate the timeless classics of the Beach Boys, with songs like “Good Vibrations,” “God Only Knows,” and ” Wouldn’t It Be Nice” being showcased to commemorate their influence on pop culture.

Attended by band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, and David Marks, these are the top 7 performances from CBS’ A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys.

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys, Streaming Now, CBS & Paramount+

Charlie Puth – “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”

Charlie Puth put his spin on “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” a fan-favorite from the band, which was initially released in 1966. Puth’s performance was well-received by the audience and showcased his impressive vocal range.

Brandi Carlile & John Legend – “God Only Knows”

Brandi Carlile and John Legend brought a new sound to the Pet Sounds classic that made it sound wholly original, thanks to their blended vocals. The baroque tune paired well together with the French horn during the song’s intro before the artists bolstered the song with their paired harmony.

Hanson – “Barbara Ann”



The three Hanson brothers gave their rendition of the Beach Boys’ 1965 party anthem, “Barbara Ann,” which saw Zac providing leading falsetto vocals and his brothers Isaac and Taylor providing support.

Luke Spiller & Taylor Momsen – Surfin’ U.S.A.



The Struts frontman Luke Spiller and the Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen gave a very rock & roll rendition of the early ’60s feel-good song “Surfin’ U.S.A.” twinned with “Fun, Fun, Fun.”

Pentatonix – “Heroes & Villains”



Pentatonix’s version of “Heroes and Villains” was definitely a standout, as the acapella quintet took on the vocal complexities of the track and made it their own.

Weezer – “California Girls”



The same could be said about Weezer’s take on the usually plucky “California Girls,” as Weezer made a thrashy remake of the classic track with a matching falsetto from Rivers Cuomo.

LeAnn Rimes – “Caroline No”



With little to no additives to her performance, LeAnn Rimes gave a no-frills rendition of the tragic ballad, utilizing her amazing range and vocal strength.