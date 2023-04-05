Late-Night Hosts Poke Fun at Donald Trump After Arraignment (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers
The hosts of late-night are milking the legal troubles of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who, on Tuesday (April 4), was arraigned by a New York court on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

“It is a great day to be in New York City… Well, unless you’re one person,” Jimmy Fallon said at the top of The Tonight Show. “History was made today in New York City as former president Trump became the first U.S. president to ever be arrested and face criminal charges. Trump made history… the only good news for Trump in Florida all the history books have been thrown out.”

“Once he was inside, Trump was booked and fingerprinted, and if you want to know what his fingerprints looked like, just look at a ‘Don’t Walk’ sign,” Fallon continued. “They didn’t even use an ink pad; they just used the McRib sauce that was already on his fingers.”

Over on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert kicked things off by saying, “It was an absolutely beautiful day here in New York… 70 degrees and sunny with a chance of jail… I know it feels good, but remember, he is innocent until proven so, so guilty.”

Colbert added, “[Trump] was read his Miranda rights, then he claimed Miranda wasn’t even his type, asked her to sign an NDA, and got indicted again.”

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host had Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on as a guest and asked for her reaction to Trump’s arraignment.

“I think I had always felt that something might happen,” the U.S. representative said. “Honestly, if something did, I would’ve thought it would be something like this, around falsification of business documents or some sort of charge that has to do with documentation or finances.”

Not be left out, Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to share a photo of Jared Kushner, writing, “When all your dads end up in jail.” In 2005, Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering and was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

