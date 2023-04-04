The biggest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming to a close April 14 on MTV. After beginning with a record-setting 16 drag queens, only four remain. Sasha Colby, Anetra, Luxx Noir London, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks will go head-to-head in the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 finale on April 14. Before the winner is crowned, the 12 eliminated queens will return to the runway for the Season 15 reunion episode on Friday, April 7.

It’s been a fierce season of competition that featured a star-studded list of guest judges like Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Ali Wong, Hayley Kiyoko, Harvey Guillén, Maren Morris, Julia Garner, Amandla Stenberg, Megan Stalter, and Orville Peck. With them on the judges panel were the fabulous series mainstays, queen of drag RuPaul, Seduction and S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M. alum Michelle Visage, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Carson Kressley, and popular TV and media personalities Ross Mathews and Ts Madison.

As always, the hunt for America’s next drag superstar comes with shady twists and hilarious turns. Some memorable cast beef this season was, as the four remaining queens joked in the March 31 “Blame It On the Edit” episode, were “Wig-Gate” (Luxx’s argument about the length of her extensions), “Heaven-Gate” (Luxx and Loosey LaDuca fighting over a role in the Footloose-inspired “Rusical,”), and “Baby Bump-Gate” (Luxx calling out Loosey’s lack of a mock baby bump in a Beyoncé-themed challenge).

You may have noticed Luxx’s name was involved in all of the gates. She did too. As she joked in “Blame It On the Edit,” everyone might as well call her the “gatekeeper.” While Luxx was connected to much of the season’s drama, Loosey, eliminated in the March 24 installment, and Mistress each stirred the pot quite a lot.

On the other side of the entertainment spectrum is a handful of performances that will go down in Drag Race her-story. These are what fans have noted as some of the best lip-syncs of the season.

Anetra’s Talent Show Act (Episode 1)

The internet hasn’t stopped saying “You better walk that f***ing duck, duck walk!” since.

Anetra & Sasha Colby’s “I’m In Love With a Monster” Lip Sync (Episode 8)

This wasn’t an elimination, rather a round in the annual “LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown” in Episode 8.

Anetra & Marcia Marcia Marcia’s “Boss B*tch” Lip Sync (Episode 11)

Visage called this lip sync the series’ best in Episode 14. That dive over Marcia Marcia Marcia will never be forgotten!

“Wigloose: The Rusical” (Episode 12)

One of the best Rusicals of the series, “Wigloose” was a funny, heartwarming, and prescient story perfectly befitting the state of drag in the U.S. today.

“Blame It On the Edit” Music Video (Episode 14)

Specifically, Sasha and Luxx’s verses, looks, and performances.

Don’t even get us started on the runway looks! Each queen has delivered looks to write home about. Mistress’s 60-pound beaded gown in Episode 14, Luxx’s RuPaul 1986 tribute look in Episode 11, Sasha’s baseball glove ensemble in Episode 12, and Anetra’s “teacher makeover” duo look in Episode 13 are standouts among the finalists. But there can only be one winner.

Here are the challenge wins and bottom two counts for each of the final four contestants.

Sasha Colby

Challenge Wins: Four

Times in the Bottom Two: Zero

Anetra

Challenge Wins: Three

Times in the Bottom Two: Two

Luxx Noir London

Challenge Wins: Two

Times in the Bottom Two: One

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Challenge Wins: One

Times in the Bottom Two: One

You’ve seen the highlights, you’ve seen the stats. Now, we want to know who you want to see crowned as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15. Will your choice be swayed by the finale lip-sync battles? Let us know in the poll below.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Fridays, 8/7c, MTV