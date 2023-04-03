Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer sees Samuel L. Jackson gear up for “one last fight” to save Earth. But where has Nick Fury been, and what has he done, to earn himself the label of the “Most Wanted Man on the Planet”?

Upon the trailer’s debut during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball on April 2, fans flocked to the YouTube comments section to express their excitement over the trailer’s gritty tone, saying it’s reminiscent of Captain America: Winter Soldier, a fan-favorite MCU film. The trailer is imbued with suspense throughout, establishing the high-level threat of the Skrull invasion of Earth, the reach of the invasion, and the sides on which each of the Marvel characters (both old and new) will fight.

“Since you’ve been gone, things have gotten much worse,” Ben Mendelsohn‘s Talos tells Fury, who has just returned from a long stint in space, in the opening moments. “Why do you think I came back?” Fury responds as he reappears in his signature black coat and eye patch.

Olivia Colman‘s Sonya Falsworth, an apparent old friend of Fury’s, tells the assembler of the Avengers he’s in “no shape for this fight that lies before” them. The trailer then cuts to them walking to his own tombstone. As he stands in front of it, he says, “This is personal.”

Given his history with the Skrulls seen in Captain Marvel, it seems the shapeshifting Skrulls see Fury as their biggest adversary. Don Cheadle‘s James Rhodes/War Machine and Emilia Clarke‘s G’iah (daughter of Talos) warn him of just that. “You don’t know what they have planned for you,” Clarke bodes. But that doesn’t faze him.

The six-episode series will premiere June 21 on Disney+. Set in the present day MCU, Fury “learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” the logline reads. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Cobie Smulders and Martin Freeman also reprise their roles as Maria Hill and Everett Ross in Secret Invasion, with new MCU cast members Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran. Ben-Adir plays Gravik, leader of the radical group of Skrulls staging the invasion, and Mulroney will play the President of United States.

Secret Invasion could see the once close relationship between Fury and Hill deteriorating. As Jackson told Vanity Fair in a preview of the series, “I haven’t been back on Earth in a minute. And as Cobie will say, she’s been trying to reach me and contact me, but I’ve been ignoring her messages.”

“I think Maria Hill has really run out of patience. She’s always had this really close relationship with Nick Fury, but he’s been gone for so long, and she’s just been running around putting out fires,” Smulders teased.

Ali Selim directs the series and executive produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Kyle Bradstreet,, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 21, Disney+