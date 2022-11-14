8 Major Book-to-Series Changes in ‘Interview With the Vampire’

If you know a Vampire Chronicles fan, chances are good they have strong feelings about the first season of AMC’s adaptation, Interview with the Vampire.

Overall the reception seems to have been overwhelmingly positive, both among fans of Anne Rice’s novels and for show-only viewers. But in the lead-up to the series premiere, plenty of book readers noticed significant changes to the source material (Louis’ [Jacob Anderson] race, Claudia’s [Bailey Bass] age, the time period shift). While the general consensus seems to be that those differences worked out well, as with any adaptation, they weren’t the only adjustments made to the source material.

Now that Season 1 has concluded, we’re taking a look at a few other significant modifications — and Easter eggs — from the show’s first seven episodes.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Season 1, Now Streaming, AMC+