March Madness is coming down to the wire this weekend with both the men’s and women’s Final Four national semifinal and championship games set to tip off.

First up are the ladies on Friday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies face the No. 3 LSU Tigers, and the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes battle the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks for a berth in Sunday’s championship game.

Saturday’s men’s Final Four — which (almost) nobody could’ve predicted — has the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls vs. the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs, followed by the No. 4 UConn Huskies up against the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes at NRG Stadium in Houston.

NCAA Women’s Final Four

Friday, March 31

7/6c: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 LSU, ESPN

9:30/8:30c: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina, ESPN

Championship Game

Sunday, April 2

3:30/2:30c, ABC

NCAA Men’s Final Final Four

Saturday, April 1

6/5c: No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 5 San Diego State, CBS

8:30/7:30c: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami, CBS

Championship Game

Monday, April 3

9/8c, CBS