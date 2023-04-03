Brooke Shields’ Survival Story, Alaskan Survival Race, ‘Daily Show’ Correspondents at the Anchor Desk, ‘Leap’ Finale

Brooke Shields reflects on her upbringing as a controversial sex symbol and surviving into adulthood in a two-part Hulu documentary. A different survival story unfolds in USA Network’s grueling Race to Survive Alaska reality competition. The Daily Show’s celebrated cast of correspondents takes their turn behind the anchor desk in weeklong gigs this spring. Quantum Leap wraps its first season with Ben and the team in a showdown with Leaper X.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

Documentary Premiere

From ABC News Studios, director Lana Wilson’s frank profile of the model-actress features an extended interview with Brooke Shields as she reflects on a controversial childhood that led to criticisms of sexualization, objectification and exploitation in her early career. Among the highlights (or lowlights, depending on one’s perspective): starring as a 12-year-old prostitute in 1978’s Pretty Baby and in the racy The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love, later announcing nothing came between her and her Calvins in a series of provocative ads. A publicity magnet whose relationships with Michael Jackson and Andre Agassi were tabloid fodder, Shields discusses these topics, her difficult relationship with mom/manager Teri Shields, her decision to pursue a college degree and return to show business in control of her own image and career. She’s as surprised as anyone that she survived and came out whole.

USA

Race to Survive: Alaska

Series Premiere 11/10c

This amazing race takes place entirely within the unforgiving terrain of Alaska, where eight two-person teams of elite athletes and survivalists embark on a six-week adventure with a $500,000 prize awaiting the winners. With no set route or guides, they fend for their own food and water along the state’s coastline, with glaciers, rainforests, mountain ranges and native wildlife creating obstacles. “Every setback is a comeback,” declares one of the competitors, but they all know whoever reaches the finish line last each week will be eliminated.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

11/10c

After several months of comedians taking over the anchor desk vacated last year by Trevor Noah, it’s now the turn of the show’s celebrated cast of correspondents and contributors to fill in as guest host for a week. First up is the hilarious and dyspeptic Roy Wood Jr., who landed on a particularly juicy week in American politics to weigh in on the day’s news. (In weeks to come, Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng and Lewis Black will get their shots.)

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Quantum Leap

Season Finale 10/9c

While Ben (Raymond Lee) leaps closer to home than usual, the entire Quantum Leap project may be in jeopardy. As the first season ends, he and the team back in the present day face a showdown with the mysterious and devious Leaper X, with their mission and possibly even their lives on the line. Whatever happens, the show will return next season, having already been renewed.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship (9 pm/ET, CBS): The college hoops championship will be decided with the final game in Houston. (Cue up “One Shining Moment.”)

Perry Mason (9/8c, HBO): The beleaguered L.A. lawyer (Matthew Rhys) looks beyond his immediate trial, digging into who’s behind the dirty deal-making that led to murder. But he’s still got a few courtroom tricks under his tattered sleeve.

The Good Doctor (10/9c, ABC): The docs treat a patient with lingering COVID symptoms that might be masking yet another condition. In more personal news, hospital president Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) considers how his position could affect his relationship with nurse Villanueva (Elfina Luk).