The final season premiere date for FX‘s Mayans M.C. has been set. The Sons of Anarchy spinoff will end with Season 5 on the network, which has shared the first look photo of JD Pardo in the final season (below) in addition to the first teaser trailer for the new episodes (above).

Mayans M.C. Season 5 premieres Wednesday, May 24 at 10/9c on FX with the first two episodes. Next-day streaming will be available on Hulu. The gritty biker drama’s final season will consist of 10 episodes, releasing one each week after the premiere. The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

“Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border,” FX describes. “Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy.”

“Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family,” the logline continues. “Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family.”

In the teaser trailer, shot in black-and-white, a group of bikers drives towards a cliff, leaving a massive cloud of dust in their wake. Just before they take the leap, a skeleton soars out of the dust and grabs lead driver by the helmet, engulfing him in the dark grey haze.

“You can run for a long time,” an eery voice sings in the short clip. “Sooner or later, God will cut you down.”

Mayans M.C. stars Pardo, JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, and Vanessa Giselle. The drama was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. It’s executive produced by James and Sutter and is a product of 20th Television and FX Productions.

