David Alan Grier Joins NBC Hospital Comedy Pilot ‘St. Denis Medical’

Tony Award-winning actor David Alan Grier is set to star opposite Wendi McLendon-Covey in St. Denis Medical, a new comedy pilot from NBC.

According to Deadline, Grier will play Emergency Department doctor Ron in the mockumentary set in an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital. Ron is described as a defeated divorcee who has accepted that the thrill is gone.

Written by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin (Superstore), St. Denis Medical is a single-camera sitcom revolving around the dedicated doctors and nurses who try their best to treat patients while holding onto their own sanity.

Grier will star alongside The Goldbergs‘ McLendon-Covey, who will play Joyce, the Executive Director of St. Denis Medical. Joyce is a former oncological surgeon with big dreams for the future of St. Denis, but those dreams are not currently being realized.

Ledgic and Spitzer serve as executive producers on the show alongside Simon Heuer. Superstore’s Ruben Fleischer is on board as director.

Grier, who won a Tony Award in 2021 for his role as Sgt. Vernon Waters in A Soldier’s Play, most recently starred opposite Steve Carell in FX’s psychological thriller series The Patient. He also appeared in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration musical special, which aired last December.

His upcoming roles include Blitz Bazawule’s remake of The Color Purple and the Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone alongside John Boyega and Jamie Foxx. Grier will also star in and executive a limited series adaptation of A Soldier’s Play for Sony Pictures Television.

St. Denis Medical, TBA, NBC