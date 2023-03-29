Sam Heughan & Eleanor Tomlinson to Lead Steamy Starz Thriller ‘The Couple Next Door’

Sam Heughan is setting up his next gig at Starz as the network announced its order for the six-part thriller The Couple Next Door.

The Outlander actor will lead the series alongside Poldark‘s Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica De Gouw, and Alfred Enoch. Hailing from Starz and Channel 4, the Eagle Eye Drama is described as a deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your darkest desires.

The Couple Next Door follows Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) who move into an upscale neighborhood and find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. Soon, they find friendship with the couple next door including alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his glamorous yoga instructor wife Becka (De Gouw). The story takes a turn when Danny shares a passionate night with Evie, his beautiful but troubled neighbor.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my Starz family,” Heughan shared in a statement. “Dries has a unique visual flair and I’m sure we’re going to make something special.” As fans of the actor may recall, he also appears in Men in Kilts alongside Outlander alum Graham McTavish.

Tomlinson added, “Evie is an exciting challenge for me – a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn’t helped by unresolved issues from her past. We have an excellent team on board, and I am looking forward to exploring this dark and complicated world alongside Sam and our director Dries.”

Loosely based on the Dutch series New Neighbours, this show is written for television by David Allison, directed by Dries Vos, produced by Jen Burnet, and executive produced by Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, and Alison Kee. Meanwhile, the series is commissioned by Channel 4’s head of drama, Caroline Hollick, and commissioning editor Rebecca Holdsworth. Channel 4’s executive vice president of programming, Karen Bailey is the executive overseeing the series for Starz.

Filming has begun in Leeds and Belgium. The Couple Next Door will be available on Channel 4 in the U.K. and on Starz in the U.S. and Canada. Stay tuned for updates as the series takes shape.

The Couple Next Door, Series Premiere, TBA, Starz