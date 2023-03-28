‘Man on Fire’ Series Adaptation Heads to Netflix

Netflix is giving a series order for Man on Fire, a show adaptation of the first two books from A.J. Quinnell’s series, with writer and executive producer Kyle Killen at the helm.

The project from New Regency and Chernin Entertainment is based on the book series by Quinnell and tells the story of John Creasy, a broken ex-mercenary on a mission to avenge the death of his only friend while protecting a fallen comrade’s daughter from the forces that destroyed her family.

According to Netflix, the show will cover the events of Quinnell’s first two books in the series, including 1980’s Man on Fire and 1992’s The Perfect Kill. Additional installments from the series include 1993’s The Blue Ring, 1994’s Black Horn, and 1996’s Message From Hell.

The drama’s been given an eight-episode order with writer Killen executive producing alongside Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Bill McGoldrick, and Juan Alfonso, as well as New Regency Productions’ Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer with Chapter 11’s Scott Pennington.

New Regency Productions control the rights to the IP attached to the series and was behind 2004’s Man on Fire film. That adaptation from late director Tony Scott starred Denzel Washington as Creasy alongside Dakota Fanning, Christopher Walken, Radha Mitchell, Marc Anthony, Mickey Rourke, Rachel Ticotin, and more.

Scott Glenn also played Creasy in a 1987 version of the story. Meanwhile, Kyle Killen is best known for Halo, Fear Street: Part One – 1994, and The Beaver, among other projects. Stay tuned to see how this new iteration of Man on Fire takes shape at Netflix.