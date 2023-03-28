A New Cause for ‘Will Trent,’ Abigail Breslin Goes Vigilante in ‘Accused,’ Kane Brown a Musical Storyteller, John Corbett Is ‘Father’s ‘Older Man’

Maarten de Boer

Will Trent

10/9c

Raised in a foster system that treated him badly, eccentric GBI agent Will Trent (a disarming Ramón Rodríguez) has a thing for strays. First, he took in the abandoned and needy chihuahua he christened Betty—who recently went viral as “Bad Bitch Betty”—and now he refuses to leave behind a boy who’s left without his family in the wake of a trailer-park massacre. Elsewhere, Will’s fellow foster-care survivor Angie (Erika Christensen) continues to spiral when she can’t put her past behind her, and Will’s partner Faith (Iantha Richardson) has family issues of her own when her mother pays a visit.

Fox

Accused

9/8c

The legal-nightmare anthology, recently renewed for a second season, gets topical in an episode starring former child star Abigail Breslin, nominated for an Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine when she was 10. She’s Esme, who ran away from a world of parochial racism to a life and love (an interracial lesbian relationship) in the big city. She decides she can run no longer when a white nationalist drives his car into a non-violent protest. Frustrated by the lack of police follow-through, she goes dangerously undercover as a vigilante. If you think that can’t possibly end well, you’d be right.

Robby Klein

CMT Storytellers

10/9c

Country-music star Kane Brown is having a moment. The two-time CMT Music Awards winner (and current three-time nominee) will co-host the CMT Music Awards with Kelsea Ballerini this Sunday on CBS. He’s also guest-starring on the freshman CBS hit Fire Country a week from Friday. But first, he takes center stage at the Grand Ole Opry’s intimate Studio A for a concert showcase of his hit songs, pausing to tell the stories of how they came to be. Among the playlist: “For My Daughter,” “Cold Spot,” “Like I Love Country Music” and “What Ifs.”

Patrick Wymore/Hulu

How I Met Your Father

Sex and the City fans remember John Corbett as Aidan Shaw, one of Carrie’s significant others that got away. As a reminder of how time flies, he’s now the “older man” dating Sophie (Hilary Duff) in the romantic sitcom’s two-episode midseason finale, both available today. In the first, she nervously introduces Robert to her group of friends. Original How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris reprises his “legendary” role as Barney in the finale, during which Sophie heads to Robert’s country house for the weekend. The series returns with new episodes May 23.

