A ‘Scrubs’ Movie Is ‘Inevitable,’ Creator Bill Lawrence Says

A Scrubs movie isn’t a matter of if, but when, according to creator Bill Lawrence, who believes a feature-length continuation of the 2000s TV comedy is “inevitable.”

“In the greatest way, the cast of that show and the writers are so good that they’re all working,” Lawrence told Variety in a recent interview. “And the main reason to do something like that isn’t the work, it’s because we actually love hanging out.”

As for a potential Scrubs movie, Lawrence said, “I think it’s inevitable that it happens. The joke of it with us is the first time that six months go by that we don’t hang out, we’ll end up doing a Scrubs reunion.”

Scrubs, which aired seven seasons on NBC and two on ABC, starred Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn as the staff of Sacred Heart Hospital. It received 17 Emmy nominations — including two nods for Outstanding Comedy Series and one nomination for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Braff — and it earned a Peabody Award “for fearlessly smashing traditional comic formulas, all the while respecting the deepest emotional and moral issues of its life-and-death setting.”

Lawrence, now producing Ted Lasso and Shrinking, previously hyped up the prospect of a Scrubs movie as he and cast members reunited at last summer’s ATX TV Festival.

“We’re gonna do it because we’re lucky enough that people care,” he said at the time, per Variety. “Top to bottom, we enjoy spending time with each other. If you ever have an excuse to work with people that you’d want to spend time with anyways, run to it. … It’s worth it to me to see Neil back in that jumpsuit again.”