AMC gave a double dose of fearful updates at WonderCon today: The cable network revealed the premiere date for The Walking Dead: Dead City and the official trailer for Fear the Walking Dead’s eighth and final season.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere Sunday, June 18, at 10/9c on AMC and AMC+, with subsequent episodes airing at 9/8c.

The newest spinoff of The Walking Dead follows the popular characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland, as AMC explains. “The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror,” the network adds.

Before that premiere, however, comes the premiere of Fear the Walking Dead’s eighth and final season on Sunday, May 14, at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+.

Season 8 picks up after Season 7 dashed Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) hopes of rescuing Mo from PADRE.

“Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule,” AMC explains. “With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”

Co-showrunner Ian Goldberg also revealed during Fear the Walking Dead’s WonderCon panel that Season 8 will include a seven-year time jump.

Still to come in the Walking Dead universe is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, with Norman Reedus reprising his role as the titular TWD character in a series slated to premiere this year, and the untitled Rick and Michonne series, starring TWD vets Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

