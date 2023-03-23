‘General Hospital’: Prepare for Spencer & Trina to Heat Up at the Nurses Ball (VIDEO)

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

One of the reasons ABC‘s General Hospital has stayed at the forefront of daytime television is its ability to produce the best super couples through the years. And as we approach the drama’s 60th anniversary on April 1, we’re looking back at some of those beloved TV twosomes.

Leading the historical pack, of course, is Luke and Laura (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) and close behind them are couples like Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms). Special mention goes to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), who has been a part of multiple super couples, first with Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil), and presently with both girlfriend Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and ex-wife Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), in one of daytime’s hottest love triangles.

But the real ones to watch these days are a pair dubbed “Sprina” — Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). The pair had been circling each other for a while but are finally dating and things will heat up even more with the upcoming Nurses Ball, kicking off April 3 and running through the week.

Both actors didn’t initially know how big a deal the annual event was, given it’s the first time it’s happening since 2020. “Since I showed up, people would say Nurses Ball, Nurses Ball, Nurses Ball around the set,” says Chavez during a chat for TV Guide Magazine‘s current cover story. “And then I started to go to these fan events around the country, and then every time people would ask, ‘When’s the next Nurses Ball going to happen?'”

Ali is also thrilled about the tried and true tradition of cast members singing and dancing during the event. “At first I was nervous and then I was told which song I was going to sing, and then I saw the costumes. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m about to kill this. I’m about to eat it.’ And I get to do it with one of my bestie friendsies, Eden McCoy [who plays Joss].”

As for what’s ahead for Sprina, they definitely take note of each other at the Nurses Ball (watch the clip in the interview video to see what they’re talking about). “[During] the entrance where [Trina and Spencer are] both doing that red carpet and Spencer sees Trina… they’re like magnets,” says Chavez. “Trina looks gorgeous in her dress… I can only imagine what’s to come for these two.”

Ali adds how handsome Spencer looks in a tux. “She’s just staring and admiring Spencer in his glory as he is doing his interview [with journalist Sydney Val Jean, played by Chandra Wilson], that’s just what she is drawn to.”

The actress also confesses that she never attended her own prom so, ever the gentleman, Chavez steps up. “You know what? I’ve never gone to prom either. Will you be my prom date to Nurses Ball?” Watch the video above for see Ali’s answer!

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC