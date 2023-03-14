Mark Ballas Announces Retirement From ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Relive His Most Memorable Moments

Martin Holmes
Comments
Mark Ballas and Shawn Johnson on DWTS
Kelsey McNeal / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Dancing With the Stars

Three-time Mirrorball trophy winner Mark Ballas is hanging up his dancing shoes after 20 seasons on the hit ABC/Disney+ competition series Dancing With the Stars.

The fan-favorite professional dancer made the announcement in Las Vegas on Sunday (March 12) during the final stop of the Dancing With the Stars Live 2023 tour. Standing on stage with his Season 31 winning partner Charli D’Amelio, Ballas told the audience he is retiring from the show.

“I’ve done 20 seasons now,” he said. “I started this journey when I was 21, 22, and honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans — you guys are the best fans.”

“My mom is here tonight. My dad is here tonight. My wife is here tonight. My wife’s mom and dad are here tonight,” he continued. “I just want to finish by saying, this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”

Ballas first joined the series in Season 5 and won his first Mirrorball in the sixth season with former Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi. After that, he won the competition for a second time in Season 8 with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson. He left the show after Season 25 in 2017 but returned for the most recent season, where he won his third and final time with TikTok star D’Amelio.

“I had the best time ever this season. And this dance is a great way to finish it off,” he told the Las Vegas fans. “I’m not saying this is the end… I’m just saying this is the last time I’ll be dancing with a partner.”

Check out the gallery below for some of Ballas’ most memorable DWTS moments over the years.

Mark Ballas and Sabrina Ryan on DWTS
Carol Kaelson / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

His debut season with partner Sabrina Ryan.

Mark Ballas and Kristi Yamaguchi on DWTS
Kelsey McNeal / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The first time he won the Mirrorball in Season 6, with partner Kristi Yamaguchi.

Mark Ballas and Kim Kardashian on DWTS
Michael Desmond / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Ballas was partnered with reality star Kim Kardashian for Season 7.

Mark Ballas and Shawn Johnson on DWTS
Adam Taylor / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

He won his second Mirrorball in Season 8 with partner Shawn Johnson.

Mark Ballas and Melissa Joan Hart on DWTS
Adam Larkey / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

He was partnered with actress Melissa Joan Hart for the ninth season.

Mark Ballas and Bristol Palin on DWTS
Adam Larkey / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Things get steamy with his partner Bristol Palin on Season 11.

Mark Ballas and Katherine Jenkins on DWTS
Adam Taylor / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Season 14 saw Ballas paired with opera singer Katherine Jenkins.

Mark Ballas and Sadie Robertson on DWTS
Adam Taylor / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Season 19 saw Ballas partnered with Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson.

Mark Ballas and Paige Van Zant on DWTS
Adam Taylor / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

He teamed with former UFC star Paige Van Zant for Season 22.

Mark Ballas and Charli D'Amelio on DWTS
Christopher Willard / ©Disney+/ Courtesy Everett Collection

His final season which he won with parter Charli D’Amelio.

Dancing With the Stars

Mark Ballas

