Three-time Mirrorball trophy winner Mark Ballas is hanging up his dancing shoes after 20 seasons on the hit ABC/Disney+ competition series Dancing With the Stars.

The fan-favorite professional dancer made the announcement in Las Vegas on Sunday (March 12) during the final stop of the Dancing With the Stars Live 2023 tour. Standing on stage with his Season 31 winning partner Charli D’Amelio, Ballas told the audience he is retiring from the show.

“I’ve done 20 seasons now,” he said. “I started this journey when I was 21, 22, and honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans — you guys are the best fans.”

“My mom is here tonight. My dad is here tonight. My wife is here tonight. My wife’s mom and dad are here tonight,” he continued. “I just want to finish by saying, this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”

Ballas first joined the series in Season 5 and won his first Mirrorball in the sixth season with former Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi. After that, he won the competition for a second time in Season 8 with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson. He left the show after Season 25 in 2017 but returned for the most recent season, where he won his third and final time with TikTok star D’Amelio.

“I had the best time ever this season. And this dance is a great way to finish it off,” he told the Las Vegas fans. “I’m not saying this is the end… I’m just saying this is the last time I’ll be dancing with a partner.”

