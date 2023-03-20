‘Young & Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Calls Out Eva Longoria’s ‘Derogatory’ Soap Comments

The Young & the Restless is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week, and one of the daytime soap’s most iconic stars went on social media to defend the show from comments made by former co-star Eva Longoria.

During an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Longoria was embarrassed after the host played a clip of her on the soap as Isabella. She admitted that when she was a young actress on Y&R she kept it a secret from clients at her day job as a headhunter.

The Desperate Housewife alum claimed she hid the fact she was a daytime soap star for fear her clients would think some “dumb actress handling their accounts.”

Would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert di Nero to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) March 19, 2023

This triggered Eric Braeden (known for his role as Victor Newman on the show) to state on Twitter: “You just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors! You simply weren’t good enough to survive the pressures of this medium! You were very lucky to get on that “housewife” show! You did one show in 8-12 days, with mediocre but salacious dialogue! Our actresses Would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert di Nero to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!!”

Folks on Twitter ran to find the original clip to find the remarks Braeden was calling out, which you can find below.

Some folks agreed with his statements, while others called them harsh.

Yea, if this is the clip in question that set you off, “dumb actress” doesnt sound like it implies “soap actors are unintelligent” but sounds more what people would infer actors are people who dont take their 9-5 seriously and thus wouldn’t want to do buisness with them. — Xavi de Guzman (@xdeguz) March 20, 2023

Saw the clip. She was definitely embarrassed about her time on soaps. I have heard its the toughest acting medium there is so I agree…she should be proud of it..well not her performance..I like her but..lets just say..hope her perf isnt on her reel — Tara-Dawn (@TaraDFresh931) March 20, 2023