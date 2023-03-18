Bob Odenkirk is ‘Lucky Hank,’ Young Marie Antoinette, ‘Sanditon’ Final Season, ‘Blacklist’ Hits 200

Sergei Bachlakov/AMC

Lucky Hank

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Shifting gears from the slippery con man he played for years (never getting the Emmy he deserved) on Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk returns to the network as a frustrated professor in a droll dramedy adapted from Richard Russo’s Straight Man. Hank Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk) would never consider himself “lucky,” a one-novel wonder who has long lived in the shadow of his distant father, a renowned critic. Chairing an English department of malcontents at a Pennsylvania college he considers “mediocrity’s capital,” Hank gets in trouble when he mouths off to an easily triggered student, causing a spiral that will either unlock his chronic writer’s block or put a premature end to his academic career. The Killing’s Mireille Enos is his cool yet concerned spouse, a high-school vice principal who deserves better. Laced with irony, Lucky Hank is a character study of a man in middle-age crisis mode, saying (and possibly believing) that “Being an adult is 80 percent misery.” Are we supposed to be laughing?

PBS

Marie Antoinette

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: The ill-fated French queen keeps her head, at least so far, in this tongue-in-rouged-cheek period biography, focusing on the Austrian teenager’s introduction to a hostile Versailles court when she’s wed for political reasons to the diffident young Dauphin, later King Louis XVI. It’s shrug at first sight between Marie (a splendidly saucy Emilia Schüle) and Louis (gawky Louis Cunningham), who flees in sexual panic every time he happens across his bride. The premiere is enlivened by James Purefoy’s wry performance as Louis’ lusty father, Louis “Papa Roi” XV, and Gaia Weiss as the king’s possessive mistress, the fabled Madame Du Barry. The Favourite’s Deborah Davis writes the stylized series, which adopts a powerfully feminist sensibility amid jarringly modern vernacular. (Was “Wham, bam, thank you ma’am” part of anyone’s vocabulary back then?)

Joss Barratt/Red Planet

Sanditon

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The Masterpiece continuation of Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel has never quite recovered from the loss of its hunky first love interest (Theo James’ Sidney). That cycle continues in the third and final season, opening with spunky heroine Charlotte’s (Rose Williams) return to the seaside resort town of Sanditon for heiress friend Georgiana’s (Crystal Clarke) 21st birthday. Her lavish party is the catalyst for tangled new relationships to form in time-honored fashion. Charlotte brings along her puppy-dog-besotted fiancé Ralph (Cai Brigden) from her rural hometown, an obvious rebound from her unrequited romance with her former employer, brooding widower Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes). A newly arrived family of fortune-hunters fleeing scandal hopes to stir things up, setting a coy tone of melodrama befitting Bridgerton when the matriarch (Emma Fielding) laments, “There are no worse bedfellows in this sorry world than good breeding and destitution.” Do tell. Or don’t.

NBC

The Blacklist

10/9c

SUNDAY: The long-running thriller marks its 200th episode with a challenging puzzle for former international criminal Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader). His task: secure a late financier’s fortune that’s safeguarded by a series of tricky clues. A professional assassin is also after the loot, which brings the FBI Task Force into the picture as they try to protect the endowment’s true heirs.

