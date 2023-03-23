Back on September 21, 2021, Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise launched its first triple crossover, a successful gambit attaching then-new FBI: International to Tuesday night’s popular FBI and FBI: Most Wanted team.

Eighteen months later, the members of the three very different and far-flung task forces are reuniting — this time, to foil a potential mass casualty event that’s accidentally discovered during an operation being run by FBI’s New York Field Office agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), who’s posing as a black-market seller of industrial-grade explosives. Here’s a preview of the gripping three hours.

The action kicks off on Tuesday, April 4 at 8/7c on CBS. Here, FBI executive producer and crossover supervisor Rick Eid explains each episode’s through-lines to TV Insider.

A Crime in Europe

The action begins on International (taking FBI’s timeslot this week) with the kidnapping of an American architect living in Rome.

“It’s the first prong of an international terror plot,” says Eid. Then the victim’s name is heard on the Scola operation’s wiretap.

“How is this [New York case] connected to the abduction in Rome?” Eid asks. To find out, NYC Feds Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) and Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) — who’s pregnant with Scola’s baby — head to Italy to work with the globe-trotting mobile Fly Team. By the end of the hour, we learn that the bad guys are heading to the Big Apple intending a major attack.

Danger at Home

In New York, Scola is not getting any takers for his supposed product, so colleague Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) suggests bringing in Most Wanted’s Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott), chief of the Fugitive Task Force — or, as Eid puts it, “the people that track down dangerous people for a living.”

With his history of undercover work, Remy is able to introduce Scola to an informant with deep contacts. As the operation heats up, however, one of the Feds is in trouble.

“The emotional through-line of the episode is whether this person makes it out or not,” Eid teases.

Expect conflict when the Field Office’s Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) decides not to disclose that info to her team, believing it could derail the investigation.

A Ticking Clock

On FBI: Most Wanted, the New York and Fugitive Task Force squads go on the hunt together as the terrorists seem to be terrifyingly close to carrying out their plan to destroy a major NYC landmark.

Meanwhile, International’s Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) provides an assist from Europe. As the tension rises, we know which side we’d bet on!