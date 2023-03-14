Real-life pals and former True Detective stars Woody Harrelson, and Matthew McConaughey are reuniting for a new project as they’ll headline a comedy series for Apple TV+.

The untitled project has been given a series order with ten half-hour episodes. Created by David West Read, who has been attached to The Big Door Prize, Schitt’s Creek, and Broadway’s & Juliet, this yet-to-be-named series will see Read serve as executive producer for the Apple TV+ and Skydance Television production.

The new show is described as a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.

So, in other words, it sounds like the show will be following McConaughey and Harrelson as themselves, but it’s unclear how scripted or unscripted the concept is. Additional details will be unveiled in due time. So far, it has been announced that both Harrelson and McConaughey will executive produce the project alongside Read, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Bill Bost, and Jeremy Plager.

As previously mentioned, both actors starred together in HBO’s critically-acclaimed first season of True Detective, for which Harrelson and McConaughey were each nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2014 Emmys. While they may not have won the award, the performers made a definitive impact with their roles, making this jump to comedy all the more exciting.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available, and let us know what you think of Harrelson and McConaughey’s reunion at Apple TV+ in the comments section below.