What Else to Watch on TV During March Madness

March Madness is here, but if you’re not a basketball fan, the annual NCAA college basketball tournament isn’t the only thing on TV from Tuesday, March 14 through Monday, April 3.

Fortunately, with all the TV there is these days — broadcast, cable, and streaming — there are plenty of options if you’re looking for something fresh to watch (even if it’s one of the days CBS will be running March Madness coverage in the primetime). Plus, there are some days without any games (March 20-22, March 27-31, and April 2).

Below, check out which shows are still airing and releasing new episodes on the days there will be March Madness games. (And you might want to keep an eye out on start times for CBS’ primetime lineup on Sundays, March 19 and March 26, in case of delays due to a game).

Tuesday, March 14

Ariyoshi Assists (Netflix)

8:00 FBI (CBS)

8:00 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

8:00 Night Court (NBC)

8:00 The Bachelor: Women Tell All (ABC)

8:00 Superman & Lois (The CW)

8:30 American Auto (NBC)

9:00 FBI: International (CBS)

9:00 Accused (FOX)

9:00 The Voice (NBC)

9:00 Gotham Knights (The CW)

10:00 FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

10:00 That’s My Jam (NBC)

Wednesday, March 15

The Law of the Jungle (Netflix)

8:00 Survivor (CBS)

8:00 The Masked Singer (FOX)

8:00 The Conners (ABC)

8:00 The Flash (The CW)

8:30 The Goldbergs (ABC)

9:00 Lingo (CBS)

9:00 Farmer Wants a Wife (FOX)

9:00 Abbott Elementary (ABC)

9:30 Not Dead Yet (ABC)

10:00 True Lies (CBS)

10:00 A Million Little Things (ABC)

Thursday, March 16

Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

8:00 Next Level Chef (FOX)

8:00 Station 19 (ABC)

9:00 Animal Control (FOX)

9:00 Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

9:30 Call Me Kat (FOX)

10:00 Alaska Daily (ABC)

10:00 Good Trouble (Freeform)

Friday, March 17

Dance 100 (Netflix)

Maestro in Blue (Netflix)

Sky High: The Series (Netflix)

Boston Strangler (Hulu)

Extrapolations (Apple TV+)

Liaison (Apple TV+)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Angel Flight (Prime Video)

Class of ’07 (Prime Video)

Dom (Prime Video)

Swarm (Prime Video)

Carnival Row (Prime Video)

8:00 Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC)

8:00 Shark Tank (ABC)

8:00 Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

8:30 Grand Crew (NBC)

Sunday, March 19

8:00 The Equalizer (CBS)

8:00 The Simpsons (FOX)

8:00 American Idol (ABC)

8:00 Call the Midwife (PBS)

8:30 The Great North (FOX)

9:00 East New York (CBS)

9:00 Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

9:00 Magnum P.I. (NBC)

9:00 Sanditon (PBS)

9:00 Lucky Hank (AMC)

9:00 Godfather of Harlem (MGM+)

10:00 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

10:00 The Blacklist (NBC)

10:00 The Company You Keep (ABC)

10:00 Marie Antoinette (PBS)

10:00 A Spy Among Friends (MGM+)

Thursday, March 23

The Night Agent (Netflix)

8:00 Law & Order (NBC)

8:00 Station 19 (ABC)

8:00 Walker (The CW)

9:00 Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

9:00 Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

10:00 Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

10:00 Alaska Daily (ABC)

10:00 Good Trouble (Freeform)

Friday, March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (Netflix)

Extrapolations (Apple TV+)

Up Here (Hulu)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Reggie (Prime Video)

8:00 Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC)

8:30 Grand Crew (NBC)

Sunday, March 26

Rabbit Hole (Paramount+)

FX’s Great Expectations (Hulu)

8:00 The Equalizer (CBS)

8:00 American Idol (ABC)

8:00 Call the Midwife (PBS)

9:00 East New York (CBS)

9:00 Magnum P.I. (NBC)

9:00 Succession (HBO)

9:00 Yellowjackets (Showtime)

9:00 Sanditon (PBS)

9:00 Lucky Hank (AMC)

9:00 Godfather of Harlem (MGM+)

10:00 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

10:00 The Blacklist (NBC)

10:00 The Company You Keep (ABC)

10:00 Marie Antoinette (PBS)

10:00 A Spy Among Friends (MGM+)