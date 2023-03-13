Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Later this month, General Hospital is set to honor both the late Sonya Eddy and her character, no-nonsense GH head nurse Epiphany Johnson, in a special episode.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, The Odd Couple), who’d been friends with Eddy for 20 years, will appear on GH as part of the show’s tribute to the late actress. Eddy passed away on December 19 due to complications from a scheduled surgery that she had underwent earlier in the month.

The actress joined the ABC soap opera in March 2006 as Epiphany, becoming GH’s new head nurse, succeeding Audrey Hardy (Rachel Ames) in the position.

Brown shared on Instagram last year how she and Eddy became pals. “[I] first met @sonyaeddy back in 2003 when we both were testing for the sitcom #TheBigHouse,” Brown wrote. “From that moment on she became a dear friend of mine. I collected her.

“Sonya, @octaviaspencer, @thecurvycritic [Carla Renata] and I walked with each other thru the ‘salad’ days of our careers,” Brown continued. “Supporting each other as we chased this dream. Often auditioning for the same things, always celebrating whoever won the gig. Sonya was a force. She was unapologetically joyous and a loyal friend. The world lost a real one last night. @generalhospitalabc will never be the same without her and none of us who knew and loved her will be either. Thanks @dionimichellecollins for all you did. You took good care of our friend. Rest well, Sonya #RIPSonyaEddy.”

GH is keeping under wraps exactly what role Brown will play in the episode, which is set to air on Wednesday, March 29.

