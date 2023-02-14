‘General Hospital’ Celebrates 60-Year Milestone With New Class Portrait (PHOTO)

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital is celebrating a major milestone as ABC‘s daytime soap reaches its historic 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023.

In anticipation of the big day, the large ensemble cast behind the show got together for a new class photo, which offers fans a look at how far the series spans with a wide array of characters. Along with the photo, ABC also unveiled a special featurette of the stars reflecting on the anniversary as they prepared for the epic snapshot.

On the programming front, fans can look forward to the anniversary content kicking off on Wednesday, March 29 with a special episode honoring the late Sonya Eddy, who played “GH” head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the series starting back in 2006. Then, the beloved Nurses Ball returns starting the week of April 3, a fictional glamourous charity event complete with red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the illustrious citizens of Port Charles.

The Nurses Ball is an event that sees the people of Port Charles come together to dedicate donations and attention to HIV/AIDS awareness. This year’s celebration will mark the first time the Nurses Ball has aired since 2020. Amid the fanfare, icons of Port Charles must unite to stop a legendary threat from the past.

As for who you can see in the photo, above, stars featured include: Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, Maura West, Chad Duell, Roger Howarth, Donnell Turner, Michael Easton, Eden McCoy, Cynthia Watros, Josh Swickard, Katelyn MacMullen, Sofia Mattsson, Amanda Setton, Brook Kerr, Nicholas Chavez, Avery Kristen Pohl, Cameron Mathison, Charles Shaughnessy, Tajh Bellow, Tanisha Harper, Tabyana Ali, Robert Gossett, Josh Kelly, Gregory Harrison, and Evan Hofer.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC, check local listings