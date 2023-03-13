Malala Yousafzai Responds to Awkward Jimmy Kimmel Oscars Moment

Martin Holmes
Comments
Malala at the Oscars 2023
Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai was put on the spot on Sunday (March 12) night with an awkward question from Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel in a moment that has since gone viral.

Approaching the Taliban shooting survivor during the ceremony, Kimmel said a fan named Joanne had sent in a question for Yousafzai. “She asked, your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration… as the youngest Nobel prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

Yousafzai took a moment to consider the question and then responded, “I only talk about peace.”

“You know what, that’s why you’re Malala and nobody else is. That’s a great answer, Malala,” Kimmel said before quipping, “The winner is Malala-land, everybody.”

There were strong reactions to the moment on social media, to say the least.

“Jimmy Kimmel will pay for making Malala answer that question btw,” tweeted one viewer, while another added, “Why the hell did jimmy kimmel go up to malala, make that corny ass chris pine and harry styles joke and then call her malala land?? what is wrong with this man.”

“Cutting off oscar winners thanking their families so that jimmy kimmel can annoy malala and make fun of her name is so offensive,” wrote another fan, while one person said, “Malala should have slapped jimmy kimmel and gotten a second nobel peace prize.”

As for Yousafzai herself, she took to Twitter after the ceremony, where she retweeted the clip and wrote, “Treat people with kindness.”

Later in the show, a person dressed as the Cocaine Bear ran through the audience and began pestering Malala.

“Jimmy Kimmel saying: “Cocaine Bear leave Malala alone!” is somehow a sentence that summarizes the insanity of the past two decades.”

Check out more reaction to the moment below.

