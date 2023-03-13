Harold & Kumar actor Kal Penn is taking over hosting duties for The Daily Show this week, and he’s kicking things off with a huge guest, President Joe Biden.

The interview, which will air on Monday’s (March 13) episode, marks Biden’s first visit to the Comedy Central show since taking office. The sitdown (which you can watch a preview of below) sees Penn asking the President about marriage equality and the protection of LGBTQ rights.

“My partner Josh and I have been engaged for the last five years,” Penn noted, “which really only means that every auntie and uncle that I have is beyond disappointed that there hasn’t been a wedding. But Cardi B is going to marry us, apparently.”

On a more serious note, Penn asked Biden, who codified support for gay and interracial marriage, what his evolution was like on marriage equality and what the government might be able to do to protect LGBTQ Americans, “especially trans kids who are dealing with all these regressive state laws that are popping up.”

Biden explained his “epiphany” came during high school when his father dropped him off and he saw two men kissing for the first time. He said he remembered turning to his dad, who said, “Joey, it’s simple; they love each other.”

“Doesn’t matter whether it’s same-sex or a heterosexual couple, they should be able to be married,” Biden continued. “What is the problem? So, listen to your auntie and uncle, get married. Do it now.”

On the topic of trans kids, Biden said what’s happening is “close to sinful,” adding, “It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man or a woman.’ I mean, what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings. They love, they have feelings, they have inclinations.”

“I don’t know, it’s cruel,” he continued, adding that the way to tackle these issues is to “make sure we pass legislation like we passed with same-sex marriage. You mess with that, you’re breaking the law and you’re going to be held accountable.”

Penn, who begins his week of Daily Show episodes tonight (March 13), has made it no secret that he’d love to become the full-time host.

“It’s a dream gig,” he told Stephen Colbert during a recent appearance on The Late Show. “I have spent my career being humble and putting my head down and all that, and now I’m like, ‘This is a job I want. I want people to know I want the job.’”