The 2023 Oscars featured Rihanna‘s first live performance of “Lift Me Up” from the now Oscar-winning film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The pregnant star took to the stage in a black top and pants ensemble that was dripping in crystals. She was surrounded by set design inspired by the production design of the Marvel film. The performance featured a choir of vocalists and a live band. The nine-time Grammy winner’s singing was emotionally charged, making for a beautiful and memorable number. Her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, cheered from the crowd, which gave her a standing ovation at the end.

Check out the lovely performance below.

The star, who recently brought the house down during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, was introduced by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira, who paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in her introduction.

Earlier in the night, Lady Gaga performed a stripped down rendition of “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. Gaga originally wasn’t meant to sing at tonight’s event due to scheduling conflicts, but her appearance was announced the day of the Oscars broadcast on Sunday, March 12.

Other Best Original Song nominee performances included the rousing Bollywood number “Naatu Naatu” from RRR delivered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and company, “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman performed by Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once performed by Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne, and Son Lux. The “In Memoriam” performance will be given by Lenny Kravitz.

Some big winners of the night were Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front‘s several wins, and costume designer Ruth E. Carter’s second win for her work on Black Panther.

Carter gave a touching tribute to her late mother and Boseman during her acceptance speech, saying “Chadwick, please take care of Mom.” Her mother passed away about a week prior at the age of 101. Unsurprisingly, the night was littered with slap jokes from host Jimmy Kimmel.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Rihanna’s first Oscars performance below.

If your man doesn’t look at you the way ASAP looks at Rihanna, dump him pic.twitter.com/aDlmg4vsp7 — Candace Lowry Bryant (@TheCandaceLowry) March 13, 2023

All the emotions watching Rihanna’s #Oscar performance.

Her vocals are always enchanting. Seeing her pregnant is beautiful.

The tribute to Chadwick is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/5ETrYvsfJS — Sharareh Drury (@shararehdrury) March 13, 2023

She sounds so good omg Rihanna 🔥pic.twitter.com/nklLMPBCgO — love 🦄 (@love95604) March 13, 2023