The 95th Annual Oscars mark the end of the movie awards season, and with it came Ke Huy Quan‘s latest victory in the Best Supporting Actor category.

After a long season of wins at various events, Quan came out on top once again, winning his first Oscar for his role in the lauded film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Quan is the first Vietnamese-born actor to win an Oscar for acting performance.

Known for his roles in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies, Quan made a long-awaited return to acting with his role as Waymond in the movie which took audiences by storm.

Upon stepping onto the stage to a standing ovation, Quan was overwhelmed and quickly broke into tears. Addressing the audience and his peers, he said, “Thank you… My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching. ‘Mom, I just won an Oscar!'”

“My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he continued. “They say stories like this only happen in the movies, I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This… this is the American dream!”

“Thank you so much, thank you so much to the Academy for this honor of a lifetime, thank you to my mom for the sacrifices she made to get me here, to my little brother David who calls me every day just to remind me to take care of myself, I love you, brother.”

As he thanked his colleagues, he went on to acknowledge his friends and family including costars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis. “My Goonies brother for life, Jeff Cohen,” Quan called out, before he added, “I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo who month after month year after year for 20 years told me that one day my time would come.”

“Dreams are something you have to believe in I almost gave up on mine,” he admitted. “Please keep your dreams alive. Thank you so much for welcoming me back.” What did you think of Quan’s big win? Let us know in the comments section.