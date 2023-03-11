If you’re someone for whom The Last of Us has become appointment TV on Sundays at 9/8c (whether on HBO or HBO Max) and love movies, you’ll have a choice to make on March 12.

This Sunday is not only the Last of Us Season 1 finale, but it’s also the biggest night for film, with the 2023 Oscars honoring the best and featuring performances from almost all of the Best Song nominees (except for Lady Gaga with “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick).

Previous awards shows with film categories have been leading to the Academy Awards, which begins at 8/7c on ABC. Will the most-nominated movie be the one to take home the most wins? Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations. All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin have the second-most nominations, with nine each. Elvis received eight nominations, followed by The Fabelmans with seven, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick with six each, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with five.

Almost all of those are up for Best Picture: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Meanwhile, an hour after the Oscars’ start time, The Last of Us Season 1 finale begins on HBO and HBO Max. It features something fans of the video game will love: Ashley Johnson (who voices Ellie in the game) is guest-starring as the character’s (Bella Ramsey) mom. The good news is you can always stream it after the Oscars if you have HBO Max. And there’s even better news: We already know it will return for a second season.

This isn’t the first time during The Last of Us‘ first season run that a new episode’s premiere has fallen on the same day as another big event on TV. The fifth episode was scheduled to debut on February 12, the same day as the Super Bowl, and it was made available for early viewing on HBO Max the Friday before, February 10. Given that this week is the finale, it’s not surprising the same thing didn’t happen.

So what will you be watching on Sunday, March 12? Let us know in the poll below.

95th Oscars, Sunday, March 12, 8/7c, ABC

The Last of Us, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, March 12, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max