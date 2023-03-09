Tom Jackson Dies: ‘Queer Eye’ Season 1 Fan Favorite Was 63

Tom Jackson, who appeared in Season 1, of Queer Eye, has died after battling gland cancer. He was 63.

The sad news was announced Thursday (March 9) by family members who revealed that he passed away March 3.

 

The hit Netflix show’s official Instagram confirmed Tom’s passing, writing: “It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest In Peace, Tom Jackson.”

 

Queer Eye star Jonathan Ness was among the first to pay tribute, writing “RIP Tom” with a red heart emoji.

“Such incredibly sad news,” said fellow Fab Five member Tan France.

‘Having a Redneck Margarita in your honor,” added Bobby Berk.

 

Family members asked fans to watch Jackson’s episode of Queer Eye in his honor, and posted an obituary online in which they thanked medical staff for helping him with “treatment and comfort during his final days.”

They wrote that he “enjoyed the notoriety” of appearing on Queer Eye, “and shared the experience with whoever would listen!”

They added: “We will never forget our beloved Tom. He brought joy, humor, persistence, and love to our family. He is special to us, and we look forward to seeing him again one day.”

Jackson, who was a Georgia dump-truck driver, appeared in the premiere episode of the Queer Eye reboot in February 2018, entitled “You Can’t Fix Ugly.” During the show he emotionally reconciled with his ex-wife Abby Parr. The pair later re-married, but then separated again in 2019, he revealed on Twitter.

He leaves behind a daughter Katie, who appeared with him on Queer Eye, two grandsons and two sisters. His memorial service will take place March 12 in Kennesaw, Georgia.

