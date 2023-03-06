Be on the Front Line Subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

As executive producer Kristen Reidel puts it, “the family that solves crime together stays together.” Such is the case on 9-1-1, with Bobby’s (Peter Krause) investigation into the rehab facility near where his sponsor’s body was found, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the March 6 episode of him, Athena (Angela Bassett), and May (Corinne Massiah) working together.

Athena and May go undercover, and the former is told that her daughter can “absolutely start today,” since there is an open bed. Furthermore, no one will know her daughter is there because they’re “exclusive.” According to Athena, “I have a friend who runs a hedge fund, he likes to say that’s French for expensive.”

Carrie (Alicia Coppola) doesn’t disagree. “If you know the finance world, then you know the value of a good investment, an investment in your daughter’s future,” she says. “I like investments that get results, so how much is this going to cost me?” Athena asks.

The answer? $100,000, and no, they don’t take insurance. “All that money and they still get three times as many complaints as any other facility, more than any of those places in Malibu, and they already have five deaths in the last year,” Bobby remarks once everyone’s home. So why haven’t they been investigated? Watch the clip above for Athena’s explanation and what May was told while checking out the place undercover.

“The family that solves crime together stays together — that was our joke,” executive producer Kristen Reidel tells us. “But also to me it just showed a growth specifically in Athena and Bobby’s relationship, that rather than them going off separately and doing investigations, they’ve come to rely on each other and lean on each other. And May, now that she’s an adult, is also part of that circle, so that as a family, they’re coming together to help Bobby find out what happened to Wendell because Wendell was a very important part of Bobby’s life and therefore a very important part of their family.”

Elsewhere in the spring premiere, a dry thunderstorm rolls over Los Angeles, bringing in a series of lightning strike emergencies for the 118 and leaves a first responder’s life hanging in the balance. Plus, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) dreads her parents visit to her and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) new and unfinished house, while Chimney get a surprise of his own from a visiting Albert (John Harlan Kim).

9-1-1, Spring Premiere, Monday, March 6, 8/7c Fox