Is Hill Harper Leaving ‘The Good Doctor’ for U.S. Senate Run?

The Good Doctor star and CSI: NY alum Hill Harper could be gearing up for a new chapter outside of acting as he reportedly eyes a potential Senate run.

According to Puck News, Harper who currently plays Dr. Marcus Andrews in ABC‘s medical drama is planning a Democratic Senate race in the state of Michigan, with plans to officially announce his run in April. As Michigan’s outgoing Senator, Debbie Stabenow prepares to step down, Representative Elissa Slotkin has announced her candidacy to win over the seat.

Harper’s run would put him up against Slotkin for the coveted position. Harper has quite a commendable resume as a Brown University graduate and Harvard Law alum. He even used to shoot hoops with Barack Obama back in his younger days, according to Puck‘s report. Also potentially eyeing a spot in the race is congresswoman Brenda Lawrence.

As for how the candidacy might impact Harper’s ongoing acting career, it’s unclear if he’ll have to step away from his role as Dr. Andrews, which he’s portrayed since the series premiere back in 2017. Alongside Freddie Highmore who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy and Richard Schiff who plays Dr. Aaron Glassman, Harper is one of only three remaining series regulars who have been on the show since Season 1.

While only time will tell how the show chooses to handle Harper’s potential exit, there was a hint at a storyline that could work to explain an absence as a November episode teased a possible reunion between Dr. Andrews and his ex-wife Isobel (Golden Brooks). Along with The Good Doctor, Harper is also best known for playing Dr. Sheldon Hawkes in CBS‘s former series CSI: NY, in which he featured for its complete nine-season run between 2004 and 2013. Other TV credits include Homeland, Limitless, and Covert Affairs.

Stay tuned to see if Harper’s run will impact his spot on The Good Doctor and let us know what you think about his potential Senate run in the comments section, below.

The Good Doctor, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC