Disney+ has revealed the first official trailer for its highly anticipated, LeBron James-produced original series The Crossover, based on Newbery Medal-winning and Coretta Scott King Book Awards’ Author Honoree Kwame Alexander’s novel of the same name.

The Crossover features a family of basketball players, particularly teen brothers Josh (Jalyn Hall) and Jordan (Amir O’Neil) Bell, both widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy (Daveed Diggs), narrates the story of his and his brother’s coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

The series also stars Derek Luke as the former professional basketball player and the boys’ father and coach, Chuck Bell; Sabrina Revelle as the family matriarch Crystal Bell, who is “more about GPA than NBA;” Deja Monique Cruz as the Bell brothers’ best friend Maya, who is not so secretly in love with Filthy; Trevor Raine Bush as Bell brothers’ teammate and best friend Vondie; and Skyla I’Lece as Alexis, a childhood friend who recently returned to town and is catching the eye of both Bell brothers.

Phylicia Rashad guest stars as the boys’ grandmother and Chuck’s mom, Barbara, who is a fountain of love and wisdom.

James will executive produce, with Alexander, Damani Johnson, and Kimberly A. Harrison serving as executive producers and co-showrunners. Additional executive producers include Todd Harthan, Damani Johnson, George Tillman, Jr., Bob Teitel, and Jay Marcus. Tillman, Jr. will direct the pilot written by Alexander and Johnson.

The Crossover, Wednesday, April 5, Disney+