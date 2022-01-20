‘The Crossover’: Disney+ Orders Series Based on Kwame Alexander Book

The Crossover is jumping from the page to the small screen! Disney+ announced its latest drama series will be based on Newbery Medal-winning and Coretta Scott King Book Awards’ Author Honoree Kwame Alexander’s novel of the same name. The series will be executive produced by LeBron James,

“The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and JB Bell, widely considered basketball phenomenon. Through his lyrical poetry, Josh narrates the story of their coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own,” reads the show’s description.

“We’re honored to bring Kwame Alexander’s poignant, emotional and poetic story to our Disney+ audience in partnership with this outstanding group of creative talent,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

Jaylyn Hall (All American) and Amir O’Neil (Marlon) will star as brothers Josh and JB, alongside Derek Luke (The Purge) as Chuck Bell, Sabrina Revelle (Zac & Mia) as Crystal Bell, Skyla I’Lece (Turn: Washington’s Spies) as Alex, Deja Monique Cruz (Law & Order: SVU) as Maya, and Trevor Raine Bush (After) as Vondie.

So, yeah we’re making a TV show…and we’re filming in #Nawlins…and it’s on #DisneyPlus…and these are our STARS!

Introducing…the stars of #TheCrossoverOnDisneyPlus … Jalyn Hall and Amir O’Neil @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/Ann9Z2f8Dt — Kwame Alexander (@kwamealexander) May 21, 2021

New York Times bestselling author Alexander has penned 28 books, including The Undefeated and Swing and Rebound, in addition to his many accolades. Known as the “poet in residence” on NPR’s Morning Edition, he has taken home The Lee Bennett Hopkins Poetry Prize, three NAACP Image Awards, and the 2017 Inaugural Pat Conroy Legacy Award. He co-founded The Literacy Empowerment Action Project (LEAP) in 2012 and the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt imprint Versify, which publishes books that inspire young readers to “create a better world.”

James will executive produce with Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Alexander. Additional executive producers include Todd Harthan, Damani Johnson, George Tillman, Jr., Bob Teitel, and Jay Marcus. Tillman, Jr. will direct the pilot written by Alexander and Johnson. Production is set to begin in February.

The Crossover, TBA, Disney+