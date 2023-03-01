It’s time to welcome Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby to the world on Young Sheldon, but of course things can’t go as planned.

In “A Launch Party and a Whole Human Being,” the Coopers have their hands full, with Mandy going into labor and Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) database launch. And Mandy and Georgie still have things to figure out, as you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 2 episode.

“We still haven’t settled on a name,” Georgie points out, and Mandy suggests Alice. “Alice Cooper, that is badass,” he says, but she wonders, “Who said her last name’s going to be Cooper?” Watch the clip above for more from their disagreement, as well as a semi-sweet moment that quickly takes a turn.

Executive producer Steve Holland previews the episode.

What will we see from Mandy and Georgie as they continue to get ready for their baby’s imminent arrival?

Steve Holland: Mandy and Georgie have been bonding over their imminent parenthood, but at the same time, they aren’t in a romantic relationship. Georgie is still dating another woman (at Mandy’s urging, though she’s clearly having second thoughts). So they aren’t just trying to figure out their roles as imminent parents, they’re also trying to figure out what their relationship to one another is going to be.

It’s not smooth sailing once Mandy goes into labor. Preview those challenges.

A lot of story lines we’ve been building up over the season come to a head in this episode. So when Mandy finally does go into labor, everyone is wrapped up in their own private dramas and the only person she can reach is Sheldon. Despite his willingness to throw on some gloves and deliver the baby himself, he is not the birth partner Mandy is hoping for.

How is the family balancing Mandy in labor and Sheldon’s database launch?

The family is excited for the launch of Sheldon’s database (even if they don’t fully understand it). However, Mandy going into labor changes everybody’s priorities, except for Sheldon who doesn’t see that much of a difference between his bringing a database into the world and Mandy bringing a baby.

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS