Should Award Shows Limit the Number of TV Nominees Per Category? (POLL)

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu;HBO;Matt Dinerstein/FX

Screen Actors Guild Awards

 More

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on February 26, and, like with most award shows as of late, several titles are dominating in the television categories.

For Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in A Comedy Series, Steve Martin and Martin Short have been nominated for their show Only Murders in The Building, with Anthony Carrigan and Bill Hader nominated for Barry. Lastly, Jeremy Allen White got a nod for his part in The Bear. That’s two possible victories for Only Murders in The Building and Barry, not leaving much hope for The Bear to win, and squeezing out other shows.

For the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, ABC’s hit sitcom Abbott Elementary led the pack on the TV side with five nominations, doubling up on the Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy and Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role On Television categories. HBO’s The White Lotus, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Pam & Tommy, and Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story followed closely behind with four nominations each.

Heading into the 2022 Emmys, Succession led with 25 nominations, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 each. Only Murders in the Building, once again, dominated with 17 nominations, winning 3, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Nathan Lane. Euphoria and Squid Game were among the ten most nominated shows as well.

SAG Awards Announces Ariana DeBose, Jenna Ortega & Aubrey Plaza as Presenters
Related

SAG Awards Announces Ariana DeBose, Jenna Ortega & Aubrey Plaza as Presenters

Between lead, supporting, and guest acting categories, it feels like the lion’s share of any given show’s cast has a chance of landing multiple nomination spots.

So we ask you, should award shows limit the number of TV nominees per category to give other nominated shows a spot to win? Let us know in the poll and comment section below!

SAG Awards, Sunday, February 26, 8 pm et, Netflix YouTube Channel

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson
1
Quinta Brunson Sets Record Straight on ‘Heartthrob’ Tyler James William
Michael Mando
2
Michael Mando Fired From Apple TV+ Series After Clash With Costar
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy' on ABC
3
Best Lines of the Week: ‘If I Have to Choose, I’m Going to Pick Me’
Julia Schlaepfer and Brandon Sklenar in '1923'
4
Brandon Sklenar Breaks Down ‘1923’s Heartbreaking Finale
Ryan Eggold, Parminder Nagra, and Megan Boone in 'The Blacklist'
5
10 Most Shocking Deaths on ‘The Blacklist’ So Far