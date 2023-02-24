The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on February 26, and, like with most award shows as of late, several titles are dominating in the television categories.

For Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in A Comedy Series, Steve Martin and Martin Short have been nominated for their show Only Murders in The Building, with Anthony Carrigan and Bill Hader nominated for Barry. Lastly, Jeremy Allen White got a nod for his part in The Bear. That’s two possible victories for Only Murders in The Building and Barry, not leaving much hope for The Bear to win, and squeezing out other shows.

For the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, ABC’s hit sitcom Abbott Elementary led the pack on the TV side with five nominations, doubling up on the Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy and Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role On Television categories. HBO’s The White Lotus, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Pam & Tommy, and Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story followed closely behind with four nominations each.

Heading into the 2022 Emmys, Succession led with 25 nominations, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 each. Only Murders in the Building, once again, dominated with 17 nominations, winning 3, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Nathan Lane. Euphoria and Squid Game were among the ten most nominated shows as well.

Between lead, supporting, and guest acting categories, it feels like the lion’s share of any given show’s cast has a chance of landing multiple nomination spots.

So we ask you, should award shows limit the number of TV nominees per category to give other nominated shows a spot to win? Let us know in the poll and comment section below!

SAG Awards, Sunday, February 26, 8 pm et, Netflix YouTube Channel