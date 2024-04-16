Hacks is almost back and in anticipation of the Emmy-winning comedy show’s return to Max, the streamer is unveiling an all-new Season 3 trailer teasing the reunion between Jean Smart‘s comic Deborah Vance and the colleague she dismissed at the end of Season 2, Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

But in case you’re not caught up on all of the latest information tied to the upcoming season, we’re breaking it all down, below.

What Is Hacks Season 3 About?

Per the season’s logline, Hacks Season 3 will begin a year after the events of Season 2’s finale, with Deborah experiencing major success for her standup special, while Ava goes after new opportunities in Los Angeles. But as the trailer teases, above, a separation between these women can only last so long until it’s time for a reunion, whether Ava is ready for such a thing.

Initially hesitant about coming face-to-face with Deborah, the young writer Ava struggles to cope with the concept until she and Deborah are actually forced together when they share an elevator ride. How will their dynamic change? Only time will tell but the trailer has a lot to offer fans hungry for the show’s return.

When Does Hacks Season 3 Premiere?

Hacks will premiere on Thursday, May 2 on Max, kicking off a nine-episode third season run. The premiere day will feature two episodes and each week two more episodes will drop until the ninth and final episode arrives on May 30.

Who Stars in Hacks Season 3?

As mentioned, above, Smart and Einbinder return as leads of the comedy and will be joined by fellow returning ensemble cast members Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo. Previously announced Season 3 guest stars include J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, Tony Goldwyn, and Aristotle Athari.

Who Made Hacks Season 3?

Hacks is created and showrun by Emmy-winning trio Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. Together they executive produce the show alongside Michael Schur, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett. The show hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Don’t miss it for yourself. Catch the exciting Season 3 trailer, newly-released poster, and more, above, and make sure to stream Hacks when it makes its long-awaited return to television this spring.

Hacks, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, May 2, Max