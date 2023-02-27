Tamina has taken pride in helping carry on the family bloodline as part of a rich Samoan dynasty in WWE. One that includes some of the greatest names in the industry like her cousin The Rock himself Dwayne Johnson. Tamina, the daughter of Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, has built quite the career for herself as one of the longest-tenured female performers in the company.

She was excited to get a firsthand view of Johnson’s true ability as a storyteller early on when he ventured from Hollywood back to the ring for a series of verbal and physical battles with John Cena. Their WrestleMania collisions and standout moments along the way are the subjects of an upcoming episode of WWE Rivals. Here Tamina, who is among those who speak on the show, explains her bond with Johnson, what he and Cena brought out of each other, and helping the next generation along.

Describe the bond you have with Dwayne Johnson and how that has grown over time since joining the family business all those years ago.

Tamina: The bond has always been there since we were younger. It’s being brought up in the wrestling family world of wrestling. You’re going through a similar journey and understand what it’s like growing up in it. He has been that mentor. I like to joke with him and call him uncle, but he is that person. The one who is that example. To everyone else, that’s The Rock. To me, that’s my cuz. That’s Dewey to me. I get emotional when I talk about him because of everything he has done for me. When you talk about bond and family and that ride or die until the end, That is what he is to me.

Last year Dwayne surprised you with a house. Is that the house you’re in right now?

Yes, it is! It is alofa. The house of love. It’s not just about me, but bringing all the family together. Everybody has been here. This place brings everyone together. By him doing this, I don’t think he realizes what he did. It’s not just about me, but everyone. The love and our culture.

Have you ever pulled, the “Hey, I’m The Rock’s cousin” card to get a table at a restaurant or upgrade of some sort?

No! With us, it’s different. When you’re a kid and sitting at the table at a restaurant and you don’t get much time with family because they are on the road all the time. Sometimes it would be hard. I didn’t understand it then when fans would come up to my father and ask for an autograph. You would be irritated at the time not realizing why it was happening. Now it’s different because we understand it on the other side. To me though, that’s my cuz. I wouldn’t pull that card.

You were there during The Rock and John Cena’s builds to those big WrestleMania matches and moments. How was it reliving those memories for Rivals?

It’s awesome. When I first came in, I saw how Cena works and how he is in the back and the way he carries himself. He really is that person. He walks the walk. When he says he’ll be there, he’ll be there. Then he is there sitting there from the beginning of the matches and the end. He is a hardworking man. He was at the top. The Rock was waiting for someone like him to be that person with him. That was so great when The Rock came in, and they had this whole feud. It was great because John had that charisma about him. We already know about Dwayne and what Rock can do. Them together, it’s magic. You’ll bring something out of both of them. In some of the parts you hear them go back and forth with each other. There is a little bit of realness, deep down. You felt it in the promos. They didn’t hold back…the charisma is almost too much to handle.

You talk about rivalries. A lot of people want to see Roman Reigns versus Rock. Do you think we’ll get that?

Even I want that. You want it because it’s something special, especially when you got Roman as the “Head of the Table.” Some parts of me are like okay there is someone that would love to come in to talk trash with you. I would love to see that fight, that battle.

Are you a fan of Young Rock? Maybe we’ll see you portrayed on the show in the future.

Who knows?! You never know. The way Dwayne has kept carrying on his love of wrestling. That’s one thing about him that’s always been there. I love seeing the stories and love hearing his point of view because it’s his point of view. It cracks me up reliving all those stories.

You started out with the Usos. What do you think of this Bloodline storyline? I’m sure get questions all the time if you’ll ever be a part of it.

You just never know. That’s the great thing about wrestling, you think you know what is going to happen. Then they’ll slap you in the face with something different…Every single person wants to become part of The Bloodline. I’m super proud of them. You see the road that everyone has come from. Seeing the struggle and everything they’ve done to get where they are today. The fight we’ve been in when we first came in. We had a great debut. We loved all that. I feel like we won’t take back anything. I know speaking for myself, I won’t. I feel what they are doing right now is absolutely amazing. Now Solo [Sikoa], is almost a mini version of Umaga but his own person. He has got it. What makes me proud is they are thriving in their own ways and telling their own story. They all know who they are as The Bloodline.

What do you attribute your longevity to in WWE? I think a lot of it is the respect you’ve earned as an almost motherly figure.

It has been a long journey. I started it 15 years ago. I have met a lot of people and been through a lot of different dramas and heartaches, and breakups in locker rooms…I learned something different from each group of women I’ve worked with, men included. I feel like what I’ve gained from it all is being grateful…It sucked a lot sometimes and I had to shut the F up and be humble and eat most of the BS that does happen but in the long run, there is that magic I am blessed and grateful because I do love what I do.

What’s your career outlook today?

There is a time when it’s your time and a time when it’s other people’s time. A lot of times people don’t get that. When you do get that and understand it, that can be so much fun. You’re not always going to be at the top…They call me a mama bear because I do care how people feel and peoples’ lives. It’s about being humble and grateful.

Rock’s daughter, known onscreen as Ava is just getting started on WWE NXT. How do you feel about her being the next in line?

When she told me she was getting signed, I think about how she has been loving it ever since. You can say ever since she was in her mama’s womb. She was at the matches. She would go all the time with auntie, and they were there. She would never miss a beat. Now she is out there doing her thing. With every single person as a generational wrestler, you’re going to try to find yourself. You do your own gimmick and be who you are because that’s the only way you can survive in this world. You got to be you and nothing else. With that, she did. I’m proud of her. It’s going to be a long journey. That’s what it’s all about.

WWE Rivals The Rock-John Cena, March 5, A&E

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8/7c, USA Network