‘WWE Rivals’ Puts a Spotlight on Wrestling Foes The Rock & Steve Austin

On Sunday, July 24, the new series, WWE Rivals, that profiles pro wrestling’s greatest foes puts the spotlight on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (above in 1997).

Classic clips and taped interviews with the men chart the rivalry that propelled them to the main card of three WrestleManias. But it’s actor Freddie Prinze Jr., a former WWE writer who leads a roundtable of experts in each episode, who steals this show.

He shares just how much his Puerto Rican grandma hated The Rock after he turned corporate heel in 1998: She stopped talking to Prinze’s wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, when she made a movie with Johnson years later!

“That’s the effect that this man was able to have on people,” he says. “That was the energy that came into this rivalry.”

WWE Rivals, Sunday, July 24, 10/9c, A&E