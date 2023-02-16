‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Won’t Let Contestant Forget Mistake With Women Authors (VIDEO)

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

One of the Jeopardy! contestants in the February 16 episode only had one hope after a mistake during the Double Jeopardy round — but it looks like he won’t get his wish.

Brad, an actor, competing against Ali, a product manager, and returning champ, Stephen, a data scientist, chose Women Authors for $2000 during the Double Jeopardy round. The clue read: “This native of Jackson, Mississippi wrote the novel Delta Wedding about a Southern plantation family.”

Brad rung in with “Who is Faulkner?” — the correct answer was Eudora Welty — only for host Ken Jennings to remark, “I think Faulkner would be surprised to find himself in a women author’s category.” Brad’s response? “Oh no, I hope I don’t go viral.”

And Jennings didn’t let Brad forget about the mistake later, either. For Final Jeopardy, the category was Sports and the clue read, “in 2010 they introduced the 4-point shot, 35 feet from the basket.” Brad was stumped, but he did have a bit of fun with his answer, writing, “who is Ina Garten?” Jennings did comment, “she is a woman author but not much of a basketball innovator, I’m afraid.”

Jeopardy! viewers did like Brad and had a bit of fun on social media, both about his mistake answering Faulkner for a category called Women Authors and for his hope that he wouldn’t go viral.

Tbh the only thing Brad should go viral for is having a really good attitude and sense of humour about making a silly response on #Jeopardy …ok and also for guessing Faulkner in a women authors category pic.twitter.com/gysPceHQTQ — Heather Buchanan (@heatherfuture) February 16, 2023

Oh we can make that viral happen Brad. #Jeopardy — Kathy Bennett 🙈🙉🙊 (@KatBenn1plus2) February 17, 2023

Well Brad… the category was women authors. #Jeopardy — LinestandingNYC℠ (@linestandingnyc) February 17, 2023

“Oh no. I hope I don’t go viral.” Sorry, Brad. You’re going viral simply BECAUSE you said that. #Jeopardy — Amanda Weimar (@alias093001) February 17, 2023

If Brad goes viral for his hilarious mistake, he might be the most vivacious and articulate to ever do so. #Jeopardy — @Babington.Co (@BabingtonCo) February 17, 2023

Faulkner was funny – I thought I misheard initially #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/6StANvkVjw — kratzy1 (@kratzy1) February 17, 2023

And they also remarked on his Final Jeopardy answer as well.

#Jeopardy

Ole Brad lost his mind at the end didn’t he? — Mike Fly (@mfly1971) February 17, 2023

Final Jeopardy category is “Sports”, so evidently Brad will answer Al Pacino. #Jeopardy #mkt343 — Henry (@hjwthinks) February 17, 2023

Meanwhile, viewers also couldn’t help but comment on Jennings’ responses to Brad’s mistake, which did get him the nickname “Ken Burns” and a fun GIF reaction.

#Jeopardy

“William Faulkner would be surprised to find himself in a women’s authors category” pic.twitter.com/9SwQirAWkj — Mike Fly (@mfly1971) February 17, 2023

