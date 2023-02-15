First Look at Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in ‘True Detective: Night Country’

The fourth season of True Detective, entitled Night Country, will star Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and we’ve just got our first look at the duo in Iceland during production alongside some footage of the detectives in action.

The new season of True Detective takes place in the Artic circle of Alaska (despite being filmed in Iceland), following Detective Liz Danvers (Foster) and her partner Detective Evangeline Navarro (Reis).

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace,” according to an official logline of the season. “To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.”

The image initially surfaced in a tweet from the official True Detective Twitter account. “Meet your new True Detectives. The darkness of the Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new season of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming soon. #NightCountryHBO,” the tweet reads.

Meet your new True Detectives.

The darkness of the Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new season of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming soon. #NightCountryHBO pic.twitter.com/max4kpK15p — True Detective (@TrueDetective) February 15, 2023

It was followed up with a second tweet that showcased footage of the detectives from a few moments in the series as they work in the blistering cold.

True Detective: Night Country also co-stars Deadwood‘s John Hawkes, Doctor Who‘s Christopher Eccleston, and Andor‘s Fiona Shaw, plus Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand.

The darkness of The Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new season of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis is coming soon. #NightCountryHBO pic.twitter.com/h3j1X3N000 — True Detective (@TrueDetective) February 15, 2023

A premiere date for True Detective: Night Country has not yet been announced, so stay tuned for additional information soon.