‘Daisy Jones & the Six’: Riley Keough & Sam Claflin Rock Out in Prime Video Teaser (VIDEO)

Prime Video has unveiled a new trailer for its highly-anticipated rock band drama Daisy Jones & the Six will come to the streamer on Friday, March 3.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel of the same name, the limited series documents the slow rise and rapid fall of the fictional rock band. The novel quickly became a New York Times bestseller on its release, selling over a million copies and earning a score of 4.2 out of 5 on Goodreads.

The official release teases the series: “In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.”

Riley Keough of The Terminal List will play the lead role of Daisy Jones, with the cast rounded out by Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Camila Morrone, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright, and Timothy Olyphant in a guest-starring role.

The series marks another notch on the belt of Keough, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley (and granddaughter of Elvis Presley), whose star has been on the rise ever since her role in The Terminal List. It was announced she will play the lead role in Under The Bridge, and her feature film directorial debut War Pony recently won the prestigious Camera d’Or prize at Cannes.

Daisy Jones & the Six will release episodes weekly on the streamer, with the first episode dropping on March 3, and subsequent episodes released weekly after that until the finale airs on March 24.

Watch the teaser above!

Daisy Jones & the Six, Series Premiere, Friday, March 3, Prime Video